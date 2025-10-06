 6A golf sees a pair of repeat individual champs; Thunder Ridge finishes 4th in boys, Highland 5th in boys and 8th in girls - East Idaho News
Football

Fri

Salmon

6

@ West Jefferson

63

Football

Fri

South Fremont

20

@ Sugar-Salem

41

Football

Fri

Thunder Ridge

7

@ Skyline

31

Football

Fri

Bonneville

14

@ Shelley

49

Football

Fri

Butte County

12

@ Raft River

36

Football

Fri

Firth

6

@ North Fremont

40

Football

Fri

Rigby

23

@ Madison

19

Football

Fri

Twin Falls

28

@ Hillcrest

49

golf state championships

6A golf sees a pair of repeat individual champs; Thunder Ridge finishes 4th in boys, Highland 5th in boys and 8th in girls

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Justin Anderson, Thunder Ridge golf
Thunder Ridge High School senior Justin Anderson prepares for his approach on the 36th hole at last year’s 6A state golf championship. Anderson won the boys’ individual championship last year and repeated this year. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

NAMPA — Thunder Ridge’s Justin Anderson is now a two-time state golf champion, after beating Mountain View’s Gavin Mlynarik in a playoff at Nampa’s RedHawk Golf Course Friday.

The senior is joined by Coeur d’Alene sophomore Ella Wilson, who backed up her 2024 title — as a freshman — with a dominant performance and another individual title this year.

Wilson won the girls’ championship last year at Pocatello’s Highland Golf Course by eagling the playoff 18th. This year, she cruised to a much smoother victory, shooting 69-71 for a two-day score of 140 (-2), beating Canyon Ridge’s Danika Humphries (75-71, 146) by six strokes.

Highland’s Megan Merrill, who finished eighth last year, was the top local finisher in the girls tournament. The senior 80-81 for a total score of 161 (+19) to finish in a tie for 12th.

The Rams, District 5-6’s lone team qualifiers, finished fifth out of seven teams, with a 712 (+144) total team score.

Justin Anderson, courtesy FB
Justin Anderson | Photo courtesy Thunder Ridge High School Titans on Facebook

Anderson went under-par in both rounds, shooting a three-under 68 on Thursday and backing that up with a one-under 70 Friday.

He was the only top-10 finisher among east Idaho’s boys qualifiers. His Titans though, finished fourth out of eight teams, shooting 614 (+46), well off the pace set by boys team champs Mountain View, 579 (+11).

The Mavericks also won the girls team banner, with a 607 (+39).

While they were in Nampa, the Thunder Ridge golf team used its free time to build 67 “winter kits” for donation to those in need.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION