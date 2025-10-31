After sweeping boys and girls state titles last season, Ririe is back in the chase for more hardware - East Idaho News

RIRIE – Is there pressure to repeat after winning a state title?

Of course.

It’s how you handle that pressure that really matters.

Ririe cross country coach Pat Bragassa won 3A state boys and girls team titles last season in his first year as head coach.

It was an impressive performance to sweep the podium, and the Bulldogs could be in position to do it again Saturday as the 2025 state championships move to Lewiston.

“It’s certainly something you can’t ignore,” Bragassa said of challenging for another run at the state titles. “It’s something we’ve talked about.”

Both the girls and boys teams return their core group of runners, giving the Bulldogs plenty of experience in the big race.

“That’s what we’re counting on,” Bragassa said.

On the boys side, Malad is likely the team to beat, with Nampa Christian and North Fremont in the mix.

And then there’s the defending champion.

“I think we’re OK,” Bragassa said, adding the boys team may be overlooked a bit this year. “We’re finally hitting our stride.”

“It definitely takes more work to do it the second time,” senior Spencer Barney said. “You have to make sure you’re giving it all you got every time and we’re all super excited for that chance to go again. I don’t think we’re super nervous. We know we’re ready for a good race and were going to have a good one.”

Individually, it could be a heavy eastern Idaho finish in the 3A race.

Barney’s time of 16:50.4 is eighth on the performance list, while Malad’s Boston Burbidge, Jace Nalder and Levi Angell are all in the top seven. Ethan Willis of West Side has the fifth fastest time this year at 16:44.5.

“You come to practice every day and you’re reminded how bad it can hurt, but because we did it the one day at state, you know how worth it it is and it’s great to see all the work pay off,” Barney said.

On the girls side, everyone will be chasing Ririe’s Lucy Boone, who finished second last season, and has won seven of her eight races this year.

The one race she didn’t win, she finished second to Madison’s Millie Drake at the Rexburg Classico race, but set a personal best of 18:58.8 two weeks later and just missed finishing below 19 minutes again with a 19:00.1 finish at the District 6 championships.

“I think I’m more excited this year than I’ve ever been,” Boone said. “Coming back as state champs is kind of scary. There’s a lot of pressure, but it’s more exciting.”

Before last year, the Bulldogs had not won a state title in 30 years, and their recent nemesis had been Soda Springs, which beat out the Bulldogs the two previous years.

Soda Springs is expected to be in the hunt again on Saturday, along with Malad and Nampa Christian.

“I think this year since we have four of the five girls returning, we know what it takes to win state so we have confidence. Anything can happen,” Boone said.

Boone’s time of 18:58.8 leads all 3A runners. With the exception of Nampa Christian’s Phoebe Mitchell (19:05.7). Every other runner is about 30 seconds behind.

But, as Boone noted, anything can happen on race day.

Bragassa said he feels everyone is hitting their stride at the right time. But championship teams know not to take things for granted.

“Winning once is hard,” Bragassa said. “Winning it twice is more than twice as hard.”