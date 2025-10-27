 PHOTO GALLERY: Soccer, football, volleyball all have options for photo of the week - East Idaho News
Girls Soccer

Sat

Pocatello

1

Hillcrest

3

5A state tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

American Falls

1

Sun Valley

7

4A state tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

Sandpoint

0

Skyline

3

5A state tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

Highland

2

Mountain View

1

6A state tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

Marsh Valley

0

Sugar-Salem

4

4A state championship

Boys Soccer

Sat

Boise

0

Thunder Ridge

0

6A state playoffs (Boise wins 6-5 on PKs)

Boys Soccer

Sat

Bonners Ferry

1

Teton

2

4A state playoffs

Boys Soccer

Sat

Nampa

2

Blackfoot

2

5A state playoffs (Blackfoot wins 4-3 PKs)

Through the lens

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest girls soccer celebrates a late insurance goal
The Hillcrest Knights celebrate a goal during their 3-1 victory over the Pocatello Thunder in the 5A girls’ third-place game Saturday at Middleton High School. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — The fall sports playoff season is officially upon us. Soccer championships have come and gone, while volleyball and cross country trophies will be handed out this weekend. And football brackets were released Sunday.

Several local schools already have hardware to celebrate, and more are sure to come. Before that, though, you must decide which player and team will be featured as the East Idaho News – Sports photo header as the photo of the week.

Here are the options:

North Gem football
North Gem senior Craig Yost became the program’s all-time leading rusher during a home victory over Rockland. The quarterback broke the record previously held by his father. | EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland football Zach Permann
Rockland’s Zach Permaan fully extends to haul in one of his long touchdown catches during the Bulldogs’ loss at North Gem. | EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest football Rylan Borgmann field goal
Hillcrest connects on a field goal during the Knights’ 55-6 victory over Idaho Falls. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Highland's Kona Baldwin snatches a jump-ball touchdown in the final seconds of the first half.
Highland wide receiver Kona Baldwin goes high to snag a hail mary touchdown pass to end the first half of the Rams’ 28-17 season-ending loss to Madison. | EastIdahoSports.com

Madison's Baden Wheeler tips a high pass, which is then caught by a Bobcat teammate
Madison’s Baden Wheeler shows off his leap and extension ability during the Bobcats’ victory at Highland. | EastIdahoSports.com

Highland girls soccer Devree Bell
Highland’s Devree Bell races through the rain as she tries to maintain possession during the Rasm’ consolation-game victory over the Mountain View Mavericks. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Sugar-Salem girls soccer Kamryn Teichert scores on a PK
Sugar-Salem senior Kamryn Teichert connects on a penalty kick early in the second half of the Diggers’ 7-1 victory over Fruitland in the second round of the 4A girls’ state tournament. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello girls soccer Madysen Torngren diving save
Pocatello sophomore Madysen Torngren makes a diving save during the Thunder’s first-round shutout victory over the previously unbeaten Twin Falls Bruins. Torngren became the state’s saves leader during the tournament, and finished with 293. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello volleyball
The Pocatello Thunder celebrate a district tournament victory at Century High School. The Diamondbacks won the first match of the best-of-three series, before Poky came back with sweeps in matches two and three. | EastIdahoSports.com

