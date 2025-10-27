PHOTO GALLERY: Soccer, football, volleyball all have options for photo of the week - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The fall sports playoff season is officially upon us. Soccer championships have come and gone, while volleyball and cross country trophies will be handed out this weekend. And football brackets were released Sunday.

Several local schools already have hardware to celebrate, and more are sure to come. Before that, though, you must decide which player and team will be featured as the East Idaho News – Sports photo header as the photo of the week.

Here are the options:

North Gem senior Craig Yost became the program’s all-time leading rusher during a home victory over Rockland. The quarterback broke the record previously held by his father. | EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland’s Zach Permaan fully extends to haul in one of his long touchdown catches during the Bulldogs’ loss at North Gem. | EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest connects on a field goal during the Knights’ 55-6 victory over Idaho Falls. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Highland wide receiver Kona Baldwin goes high to snag a hail mary touchdown pass to end the first half of the Rams’ 28-17 season-ending loss to Madison. | EastIdahoSports.com

Madison’s Baden Wheeler shows off his leap and extension ability during the Bobcats’ victory at Highland. | EastIdahoSports.com

Highland’s Devree Bell races through the rain as she tries to maintain possession during the Rasm’ consolation-game victory over the Mountain View Mavericks. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Sugar-Salem senior Kamryn Teichert connects on a penalty kick early in the second half of the Diggers’ 7-1 victory over Fruitland in the second round of the 4A girls’ state tournament. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello sophomore Madysen Torngren makes a diving save during the Thunder’s first-round shutout victory over the previously unbeaten Twin Falls Bruins. Torngren became the state’s saves leader during the tournament, and finished with 293. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com