Playoff implications: It's Rigby vs. Madison in a rivalry showdown - East Idaho News

District 6 Game of the Week

Rigby at Madison, Friday, 7 p.m.

REXBURG – One of the area’s top rivalry games takes place Friday as Madison hosts Rigby in a key 6A High Country Conference game.

Madison’s playoff fate is yet to be determined with Rigby and Highland (Oct. 24) still on the schedule.

For Rigby, a win secures the conference title and puts the Trojans in good shape for playoff positioning.

The Trojans have put up 98 points in their two games since a loss at 5A Bishop Kelly. They also had little trouble in last week’s showdown with Highland and may be playing their best heading down the stretch of the season.

Rigby (5-1, 1-0) has won the past three meetings with rival Madison, but it was the Bobcats handing the Trojans their lone loss in 2021 as Rigby marched toward the state championship.

Last year’s game was relatively close, a 35-21 Rigby win, as the Trojans rolled to another state title.

Heading into this week, Rigby is second in the MaxPreps 6A rankings behind Rocky Mountain, while Madison is sixth.

A win by Madison (4-2, 1-0) would go a long way towards the Bobcats’ playoff future and could create some momentum for the regular-season finale against Highland.

The Bobcats’ two losses this season have been to 5A powers Hillcrest and Skyline, and each have been by one point.

Who wins in a close game?

That could be up to the Madison defense.

The Bobcats give up a conference-low 18.17 points per game, but will be challenged by a Trojans’ offense that is among the top in 6A at nearly 38 points per game.