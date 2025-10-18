 Preston wins defensive battle at Pocatello - East Idaho News
Football

Fri

Blackfoot

33

@ Thunder Ridge

14

Football

Fri

Teton

20

@ South Fremont

21

Football

Fri

North Fremont

0

@ Ririe

20

East Idaho Sports D6 Game of the Week

Football

Fri

Hillcrest

22

@ Rigby

35

Football

Fri

Minico

12

@ Madison

31

Football

Fri

Shelley

63

@ Idaho Falls

7

Football

Fri

West Jefferson

48

@ Firth

6

Football

Fri

Hagerman

38

@ Butte County

18

prep football

Preston wins defensive battle at Pocatello

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Preston football defense celebrates a fourth-down sack against Poky
The Preston High School defense celebrates a fourth-down sack, forcing a turnover on downs on their five-yard line late in the fourth quarter of their 12-7 victory over Pocatello. | EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — The Preston defense was stellar all night, but when the game was in the balance late, that defensive unit made perhaps its biggest play of the night.

Holding a slim 12-7 advantage over conference foe Pocatello, Preston faced a fourth down inside its own five-yard line with less than two minutes left. The Thunder (1-6, 0-1) tried to throw for it, but a sack ended their final scoring chance and earned Preston (3-5, 1-1) a 12-7 victory.

With Preston’s victory, the Century Diamondbacks (7-0, 1-0), who were on a bye week, have clinched a conference championship for the first time since 2020. Century had lost 17 games in a row entering the season.

Pocatello football Hunter Cordell sacks Preston football quarterback Conner Thomson
Pocatello’s Hunter Cordell records a strip-sack of Preston’s Conner Thompson. | EastIdahoSports.com

The defense was on display from the opening drive, when Preston attempted an onside kick to start the game and was unsuccessful, giving the Thunder possession on the plus-side of the field. The short field did not yield any points, though, as the game went into the second quarter scoreless.

Turnovers were an issue all night, especially for Poky who turned the ball over twice on interceptions, once on a fumble and four times on downs.

The Thunder defense did its part to counter that though, when running back-linebacker Huston Himmerich scored on a 35-yard fumble return early in the third quarter to match a first-half Preston touchdown pass.

Himmerich’s scoop-and-score gave Poky a short-lived 7-6 lead, after the Thunder blocked Preston’s point-after attempt following the 14-yard touchdown catch from McCoy Keller late in the second quarter.

Preston immediately answered the defensive score with a scoring drive of their own, capped by a seven-yard touchdown run from Conner Iverson.

Preston football Conner Iverson pulls away from a tackler on his way to the end zone
Preston’s Conner Iverson pulls away from Pocatello’s Hunter Cordell and gets to the end zone. | EastIdahoSports.com

After failing on the two-point try, Preston held a 12-7 lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter. And there it stood, as the two defense swapped stops, the last coming with Preston stopping the Thunder one final time with just 35 seconds remaining.

Preston will finish its season next week at Snake River, while Pocatello travels across town to take on Century.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION