Ririe and West Side still tied atop the 3A state media poll - East Idaho News

IDAHO — As the second half of the football season continues to unfold, the top teams continue to hold onto their spots in the state media poll.

All the top spots in each classification remained the same, even in 3A, where Ririe and West Side continue to be tied at No. 1 despite the Bulldogs win over previously unbeaten West Jefferson last week.

With the loss, the Panthers dropped out of the top-5. Aberdeen is back in the 3A poll at No. 4 after knocking off unbeaten North Fremont, which held steady at No. 3.

Highland did move up a spot in 6A, overtaking Timberline for the No. 4 ranking.

The next closest race is in 5A, where Bishop Kelly holds the top spot by a point over defending state champion Hillcrest.

Idaho State Media Poll

Week 7

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 6-0 35 1

2. Eagle 6-0 25 2

3. Rigby 5-1 24 3

4. Highland 5-2 6 5

5. Timberline 5-1 5 4

Others receiving votes: Madison 4, Coeur d’Alene 2, Mountain View 2, Owyhee 1, Middleton 1.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (4) 6-0 32 1

2. Hillcrest (3) 6-0 31 2

3. Skyline 5-1 20 3

4. Lakeland 7-0 14 4

5. Sandpoint 6-1 8 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (7) 5-1 35 1

2. Fruitland 6-0 26 2

3. Homedale 6-0 23 3

4. American Falls 5-1 13 4

5. Buhl 5-1 5 t-5

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 3.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

t-1. West Side (4) 4-1 31 t-1

t-1. Ririe (3) 7-0 31 t-1

3. North Fremont 5-1 14 3

4. Aberdeen 3-2 12 —

5. Declo 3-3 11 4

Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 6.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (7) 6-0 35 1

2. Kamiah 5-0 27 2

3. Grace 6-1 20 3

4. Logos 5-1 16 4

t-5. Potlatch 4-1 3 5

t-5. Prairie 4-2 3 —

Others receiving votes: Raft River 1.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (7) 6-0 35 1

2. Council 4-1 25 2

3. Tri-Valley 5-1 22 3

4. Rockland 4-2 12 4

5. Genesee 5-0 10 5

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 1.

Voters: Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Sam Taylor, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal.