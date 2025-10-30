Tigers' Eastman named Player of the Year; Hillcrest dominates other girls' soccer All-Conference honors - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Fresh off their third-place finish at last week’s state tournament, nine Hillcrest Knights girls soccer players have added All-Conference selections to their successful season. The highest honor, however, went to Idaho Falls High School’s Grace Eastman, who was named the All-Conference Player of the Year.

The 5A High Country All-Conference selections, as voted on by the conference’s coaches and athletic directors, include 34 players and the Coach of the Year.

Hillcrest (19-1-1, 9-0-1) was joined by the Skyline Grizzlies (16-4-2, 7-1-2) at last week’s state tournament. The Idaho Falls Tigers also finished the season with a winning record (11-5-3, 6-3-1) and the No. 5 end-of-season power ranking among 5A teams, according to MaxPreps.

The Grizz finished the state tournament with the consolation trophy, while the Knights brought home the third-place trophy.

The Grizzlies celebrate a goal from Cadence Miller (34) during their extra-time loss to Vallivue in the first round of the state tournament. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Here are the All-Conference selections:

Player of the Year: Grace Eastman, Idaho Falls SR

Coach of the Year: Brian Nelson, Hillcrest

First-Team:

GK Brooklyn Robertson, Shelley SR

Brinley Nelson, Hillcrest JR

Quincy Daw, Hillcrest JR

Macy Marlow, Skyline JR

Isley Dixon, Skyline JR

Abby Muir, Skyline SR

Addi Watson, Idaho Falls SR

Lia Hendrix, Bonneville JR

Emery Galbreaith, Skyline SR

Haven Ivins, Shelley SR

Kenlee Jarrell, Hillcrest JR

Raine Jarvis, Hillcrest JR

Second-Team:

GK Zoey Truscott, Bonneville SR

Neitri DeGarmo, Blackfoot SO

McKenzie Scott, Blackfoot SO

Isley Huffman, Bonneville SR

Larcen Petersen, Bonneville SR

Aliyah DeArcos, Bonneville JR

Olivia King, Hillcrest SO

Finley Belnap, Hillcrest JR

Harley Jarvis, Hillcrest SR

Jessie Christofferson, Idaho Falls FR

Macy Cook, Idaho Falls JR

Ashley Anglin, Idaho Falls SR

Taylor Lee, Idaho Falls SO

Kate Johnson, Skyline JR

Honorable Mention:

GK Kaylee Pratt, Blackfoot SO

GK Cassidy Keim, Idaho Falls SO

GK Madison Merzlock, Skyline SR

Kassidy Birch, Bonneville SR

Maizy Summers, Hillcrest SR

Maylie Miles, Shelley SR

Karen Rivas, Skyline SR

EastIdahoSports.com will continue to publish All-Conference and All-State selections as they are received.