Tigers' Eastman named Player of the Year; Hillcrest dominates other girls' soccer All-Conference honors - East Idaho News

Tigers' Eastman named Player of the Year; Hillcrest dominates other girls' soccer All-Conference honors
EASTERN IDAHO — Fresh off their third-place finish at last week’s state tournament, nine Hillcrest Knights girls soccer players have added All-Conference selections to their successful season. The highest honor, however, went to Idaho Falls High School’s Grace Eastman, who was named the All-Conference Player of the Year.
The 5A High Country All-Conference selections, as voted on by the conference’s coaches and athletic directors, include 34 players and the Coach of the Year.
Hillcrest (19-1-1, 9-0-1) was joined by the Skyline Grizzlies (16-4-2, 7-1-2) at last week’s state tournament. The Idaho Falls Tigers also finished the season with a winning record (11-5-3, 6-3-1) and the No. 5 end-of-season power ranking among 5A teams, according to MaxPreps.
The Grizz finished the state tournament with the consolation trophy, while the Knights brought home the third-place trophy.
Here are the All-Conference selections:
Player of the Year: Grace Eastman, Idaho Falls SR
Coach of the Year: Brian Nelson, Hillcrest
First-Team:
GK Brooklyn Robertson, Shelley SR
Brinley Nelson, Hillcrest JR
Quincy Daw, Hillcrest JR
Macy Marlow, Skyline JR
Isley Dixon, Skyline JR
Abby Muir, Skyline SR
Addi Watson, Idaho Falls SR
Lia Hendrix, Bonneville JR
Emery Galbreaith, Skyline SR
Haven Ivins, Shelley SR
Kenlee Jarrell, Hillcrest JR
Raine Jarvis, Hillcrest JR
Second-Team:
GK Zoey Truscott, Bonneville SR
Neitri DeGarmo, Blackfoot SO
McKenzie Scott, Blackfoot SO
Isley Huffman, Bonneville SR
Larcen Petersen, Bonneville SR
Aliyah DeArcos, Bonneville JR
Olivia King, Hillcrest SO
Finley Belnap, Hillcrest JR
Harley Jarvis, Hillcrest SR
Jessie Christofferson, Idaho Falls FR
Macy Cook, Idaho Falls JR
Ashley Anglin, Idaho Falls SR
Taylor Lee, Idaho Falls SO
Kate Johnson, Skyline JR
Honorable Mention:
GK Kaylee Pratt, Blackfoot SO
GK Cassidy Keim, Idaho Falls SO
GK Madison Merzlock, Skyline SR
Kassidy Birch, Bonneville SR
Maizy Summers, Hillcrest SR
Maylie Miles, Shelley SR
Karen Rivas, Skyline SR
EastIdahoSports.com will continue to publish All-Conference and All-State selections as they are received. Stay tuned for our East Idaho Sports Player of the Year selections as well.