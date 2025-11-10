 Hillcrest, Shelley take top honors in 5A High Country All-Conference selections - East Idaho News
Prep volleyball

Hillcrest, Shelley take top honors in 5A High Country All-Conference selections

Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Jenna Jensen of Hillcrest was named first-team All-Conference. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.
EASTERN IDAHO – It was a stellar season for the 5A High Country Conference as Hillcrest won its first state title and Shelley advanced to the state championship match.

That success carried over to postseason honors as the Russets’ Mallory Higham was named conference Player of the Year and Hillcrest’s Dallas Gines was selected Coach of the Year.

Idaho Falls also had two first-team selections in Addison Brown (Libero/DS) and hitter Leah Thomas.

Bonneville setter Cambria Western and hitter Shayla Belnap were also named to the first team.

5A High Country All-Conference Volleyball

Coach of the Year: Dallas Gines – Hillcrest

Player of the Year: Mallory Higham – Shelley

FIRST TEAM
Setter: Cambria Western, Bonneville.
Libero/DS: Addison Brown, Idaho Falls.
Middle Blocker: Josslyn Ivie, Shelley; Jenna Jensen, Hillcrest.
Outside/Right Side Hitter: Leah Thomas, Idaho Falls; Shayla Belnap, Bonneville; Jaida Cook, Shelley.

SECOND TEAM
Setter: Mya Weatherly, Hillcrest.
Libero/DS: Ali Maddux, Hillcrest.
Middle Blocker: Berlin Erickson, Idaho Falls; Tycee Gines, Hillcrest.
Outside/Right Side Hitter: Alexa Weatherly, Hillcrest; Macie Winder, Shelley; Makenna Rasmussen, Blackfoot.

HONORABLE MENTION
Setter: Paisley Sobieski, Idaho Falls; Izy Talbot, Blackfoot; Addison Loosli, Skyline.
Libero/DS: Ashtyn Davis, Shelley; Eden Thompson, Idaho Falls
Middle Blocker: Keslyn Reid, Blackfoot; Eva Hillam, Idaho Falls; Sofia Dennert, Skyline.
Outside/Right Side Hitter: Cambri Rencher, Hillcrest; Brittni Livingston, Idaho Falls; Daja Jensen, Shelley.

