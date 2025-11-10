 It's a clean sweep of All-Conference honors for Sugar-Salem - East Idaho News
prep volleyball

It’s a clean sweep of All-Conference honors for Sugar-Salem

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Sugar-Salem highlighted the Mountain Rivers All-Conference selections. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.
Sugar-Salem highlighted the Mountain Rivers All-Conference selections. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.
EASTERN IDAHO – Conference champion Sugar-Salem swept the Mountain River All-Conference volleyball selections.

Tasha Larsen was named Player of the Year, while Hailey Phillips was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year.

Tasha Peterson was named Coach of the Year after leading the Diggers back to the state tournament for the first time in three years.

Mountain River All-Conference Volleyball

Coach of the Year: Tasha Peterson, Sugar-Salem.

Player of the Year: Tasha Larsen, Sugar-Salem.

Defensive player of the year: Hailey Phillips, Sugar-Salem.

FIRST TEAM
Tasha Larsen (OH), Sugar-Salem
Hailey Phillips (L), Sugar-Salem
Brinley Bradshaw (MB), Sugar-Salem
Tylenn Conger (S), South Fremont
Lexxi Inns (OH), South Fremont
Jerzee Quayle (OH), South Fremont
Maya Orduno (MB), Teton
Calli Wombacher (DS), Teton
Megan Strong (DS)Teton 

SECOND TEAM
Addisen Eck (L), Teton
Adeline Hansen (OH), Teton 
Kiera Warburton (S), Teton 
Leah Lehman (L) South Fremont
Jaden Hill (MB) South Fremont
Kelsey Palmer (MB), Sugar-Salem
Sarah Miller (S), Sugar-Salem

HONORABLE MENTION
Brooklyn Bair (MB), South Fremont
Olivia Butikofer (RD), Sugar-Salem
Jaycee Douglass (MB), Teton 

