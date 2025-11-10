It's a clean sweep of All-Conference honors for Sugar-Salem - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Conference champion Sugar-Salem swept the Mountain River All-Conference volleyball selections.

Tasha Larsen was named Player of the Year, while Hailey Phillips was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year.

Tasha Peterson was named Coach of the Year after leading the Diggers back to the state tournament for the first time in three years.

Mountain River All-Conference Volleyball

Coach of the Year: Tasha Peterson, Sugar-Salem.

Player of the Year: Tasha Larsen, Sugar-Salem.



Defensive player of the year: Hailey Phillips, Sugar-Salem.

FIRST TEAM

Tasha Larsen (OH), Sugar-Salem

Hailey Phillips (L), Sugar-Salem

Brinley Bradshaw (MB), Sugar-Salem

Tylenn Conger (S), South Fremont

Lexxi Inns (OH), South Fremont

Jerzee Quayle (OH), South Fremont

Maya Orduno (MB), Teton

Calli Wombacher (DS), Teton

Megan Strong (DS)Teton

SECOND TEAM

Addisen Eck (L), Teton

Adeline Hansen (OH), Teton

Kiera Warburton (S), Teton

Leah Lehman (L) South Fremont

Jaden Hill (MB) South Fremont

Kelsey Palmer (MB), Sugar-Salem

Sarah Miller (S), Sugar-Salem

HONORABLE MENTION

Brooklyn Bair (MB), South Fremont

Olivia Butikofer (RD), Sugar-Salem

Jaycee Douglass (MB), Teton