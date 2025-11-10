Photos of the Week: After an eventful quarterfinal round of football action, 8 local teams remain in the hunt for a banner - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Football State Championships quarterfinal round saw eight victorious local teams, led by astonishing individual performances.

In Ammon, senior quarterback Tyson Sweetwood was responsible for four touchdowns, as his Hillcrest Knights topped Lakeland. Grace’s quarterback, senior Gavin Draper, tossed five touchdowns as the Grizzlies bested Prairie at the ICCU Dome in the 2A bracket. And do-everything senior Zyan Crockett added to his already impressive resume, piling up 160 yards of total offense and three scores, helping the Skyline Grizzlies dispatch Sandpoint.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the week’s football action.

And remember, be sure to visit our public East Idaho News – Sport Facebook group to vote for your favorite picture — here. The winner, as always, will be the group’s header for a week,, until a new Photo of the Week is chosen.

Sugar-Salem’s Adriane Williams skips past several Snake River defenders, as the Diggers knock off the Panthers, 55-6, at the ICCU Dome. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Snake River’s Preston Wheatley makes a leaping catch as he attempts to keep his Panthers in the game against the Sugar-Salem Diggers. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Sugar-Salem’s Kaden Nate pulls in a touchdown pass from quarterback Frank Fillmore, as Snake River’s Bryden Mortensen pursues. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Grace sophomore Kade Kimball gets behind the Prairie defense for one of the Grizzlies’ long touchdowns. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho State University senior Michael Shulikov had another massive performance Saturday, helping the Bengals bring down Cal Poly. Shulikov finished with 72 receiving yards and a touchdown. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest High School senior quarterback Tyson Sweetwood gets to the goal line against Lakeland. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Hillcrest senior Ryan Mecham tries to shed a Lakeland tackler during the Knights’ 35-14 win. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Skyline’s Caden Cruz goes high to snatch an improbable catch for a huge gain early in the Grizzlies’ victory over Sandpoint. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com