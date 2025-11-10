Photos of the Week: After an eventful quarterfinal round of football action, 8 local teams remain in the hunt for a banner - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Football State Championships quarterfinal round saw eight victorious local teams, led by astonishing individual performances.
In Ammon, senior quarterback Tyson Sweetwood was responsible for four touchdowns, as his Hillcrest Knights topped Lakeland. Grace’s quarterback, senior Gavin Draper, tossed five touchdowns as the Grizzlies bested Prairie at the ICCU Dome in the 2A bracket. And do-everything senior Zyan Crockett added to his already impressive resume, piling up 160 yards of total offense and three scores, helping the Skyline Grizzlies dispatch Sandpoint.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the week’s football action.
