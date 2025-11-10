 Photos of the Week: After an eventful quarterfinal round of football action, 8 local teams remain in the hunt for a banner - East Idaho News
Football

Sat

Aberdeen

28

@ Priest River

12

3A playoffs

Spud Kings

Fri

Ogden Mustangs

3

Spud Kings

6

Goals for Spud Kings: O’Donovan, Macleish, Atchison (2), Lepitre, Beyer

Football

Fri

Prairie

16

@ Grace

40

2A playoffs

Football

Fri

Nampa Christian

30

@ North Fremont

14

3A playoffs

Football

Fri

West Jefferson

14

@ West Side

37

3A playoffs

Football

Fri

Mountain View

28

@ Rigby

42

6A playoffs

Football

Fri

Madison

0

@ Coeur d'Alene

35

6A playoffs

Football

Fri

Blackfoot

8

@ Bishop Kelly

40

5A playoffs

Through the lens

Photos of the Week: After an eventful quarterfinal round of football action, 8 local teams remain in the hunt for a banner

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Skyline football Aaron Ojeda
Skyline High School senior Aaron Ojeda pulls away from a Sandpoint defender during the Grizzlies’ 5A football quarterfinals victory. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — The Football State Championships quarterfinal round saw eight victorious local teams, led by astonishing individual performances.

In Ammon, senior quarterback Tyson Sweetwood was responsible for four touchdowns, as his Hillcrest Knights topped Lakeland. Grace’s quarterback, senior Gavin Draper, tossed five touchdowns as the Grizzlies bested Prairie at the ICCU Dome in the 2A bracket. And do-everything senior Zyan Crockett added to his already impressive resume, piling up 160 yards of total offense and three scores, helping the Skyline Grizzlies dispatch Sandpoint.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the week’s football action.

And remember, be sure to visit our public East Idaho News – Sport Facebook group to vote for your favorite picture — here. The winner, as always, will be the group’s header for a week,, until a new Photo of the Week is chosen.

Sugar-Salem football Adriane Williams
Sugar-Salem’s Adriane Williams skips past several Snake River defenders, as the Diggers knock off the Panthers, 55-6, at the ICCU Dome. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Snake River football Preston Wheatley
Snake River’s Preston Wheatley makes a leaping catch as he attempts to keep his Panthers in the game against the Sugar-Salem Diggers. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Sugar-Salem football Kaden Nate
Sugar-Salem’s Kaden Nate pulls in a touchdown pass from quarterback Frank Fillmore, as Snake River’s Bryden Mortensen pursues. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Grace football Kade Kimball
Grace sophomore Kade Kimball gets behind the Prairie defense for one of the Grizzlies’ long touchdowns. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

ISU football Michael Shulikov
Idaho State University senior Michael Shulikov had another massive performance Saturday, helping the Bengals bring down Cal Poly. Shulikov finished with 72 receiving yards and a touchdown. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest football Tyson Sweetwood
Hillcrest High School senior quarterback Tyson Sweetwood gets to the goal line against Lakeland. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Hillcrest football Ryan Mecham
Hillcrest senior Ryan Mecham tries to shed a Lakeland tackler during the Knights’ 35-14 win. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Skyline football Caden Cruz
Skyline’s Caden Cruz goes high to snatch an improbable catch for a huge gain early in the Grizzlies’ victory over Sandpoint. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Ririe football Kolter Lewis
Ririe’s Kolter Lewis throws a stiff arm as he looks for extra yardage against New Plymouth. The Bulldogs beat the Pilgrims to remain alive as the 3A bracket’s top seed. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

