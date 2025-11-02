Recap of the state cross country championships - East Idaho News

Note: Complete results and photos will be up on Monday.

LEWISTON – It was a big day for area runners at Saturday’s cross country state championships.

Here are a few highlights:

The Idaho Falls girls won the 5A team title, led by Jaycee Jensen’s second-place finish.

Ethan Hansen of Century won the 5A boys title, while the Skyline boys team repeated as champion.

Ririe senior Lucy Boone won the 3A girls title, while Malad won the team title with 51 points, holding off Ririe and Soda Springs.

The Malad boys also won the team title as Boston Burbidge took individual honors.

Sugar-Salem won the boys 4A title, edging McCall-Donnelly by five points.