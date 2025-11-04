Senior Jenna Jensen helped lead Hillcrest to its first volleyball state championship - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Somewhere in the celebration, Jenna Jensen was crying.

So were most of her Hillcrest teammates during the postgame revelry Saturday after the Knights clinched their first volleyball state championship.

After composing herself for an interview, Jensen praised her teammates, especially her fellow seniors, for their continued resilience. It was a journey that began as inspired underclassmen, and culminated with the group finally hoisting the blue championship trophy.

Most years the Hillcrest team was the underdog in a very competitive 5A High Country Conference, but they entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed and lived up to expectations.

It was an interesting contrast for a Hillcrest team that was seemingly always chasing other teams, to suddenly being the top dog.

“I saw early on that we were just the underdogs for so long that we wanted to prove to everyone that we could play,” Jensen said. “Each of us individually just wanted it so bad.”

Jensen finished her high school career with a flourish, totaling 11 kills in a key win over Middleton. She led the team in blocks in the state opener over Vallivue. But she saved her best for last, leading the Knights with 15 kills in the championship win over Shelley.

Going from underdog to champion earns Jensen the East Idaho Sports Player of the Week.