 Sugar-Salem’s Kamryn Teichert named Mountain Rivers Player of the Year after helping lead Diggers to another state title - East Idaho News
prep girls soccer

Sugar-Salem’s Kamryn Teichert named Mountain Rivers Player of the Year after helping lead Diggers to another state title

Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Kamryn Teichert, Sugar-Salem soccer. | Courtesy photo.
Kamryn Teichert, Sugar-Salem. | Courtesy photo.
EASTERN IDAHO – The Sugar-Salem girls soccer team won its third straight state title and finished 18-0-0 this past season and the postseason accolades include a strong showing in the Mountain Rivers All-Conference list.

The Diggers’ Kamryn Teichert was named Player of the Year and junior Andee Petterson was selected Offensive MVP.

South Fremont junior Madilyn Parker was tabbed Defensive MVP.

Player of the Year: Kamryn Teichert, 12, Sugar-Salem

Offensive MVP: Andee Petterson, 11, Sugar-Salem

Defensive MVP: Madilyn Parker, 11, South Fremont

FIRST TEAM
Kelsi Brittain, 12, Firth
Ellie Christensen, 11, Firth
Linlee Telford, 12, Firth
Adalyn Dansie, 12, South Fremont
Ariah Green, 10, South Fremont
Addison Pehl, 10, South Fremont
Hadley Chambers, 10, Sugar-Salem
Alice Johansen, 11, Sugar-Salem
Ari Ricks, 10, Sugar-Salem
Hallie Brown, 10, Teton
Emberly Heuseveldt, 10, Teton
Brynlee Lund, 9, Teton

SECOND TEAM
Izabella Broncho, 11, Firth
Sadie Telford, 11, Firth
Marely Lopez, 11, South Fremont
Jaidyn Scollick, 10, South Fremont
Zuri Tavarez, 10, South Fremont
Paige Birch, 10, Sugar-Salem
Raegan Harris, 10, Sugar-Salem
Ranadi Rareba, 10, Sugar-Salem
Hailey Hobbs, 9, Teton
Morgan Kay, 12, Teton
Indy Welch, 12, Teton

HONORABLE MENTION
Riley Hawkins, 11, Firth
Isabel Falin, 12, Sugar-Salem
Fatimha Munoz, 10, Teton

