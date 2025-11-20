Sugar-Salem’s Kamryn Teichert named Mountain Rivers Player of the Year after helping lead Diggers to another state title - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – The Sugar-Salem girls soccer team won its third straight state title and finished 18-0-0 this past season and the postseason accolades include a strong showing in the Mountain Rivers All-Conference list.

The Diggers’ Kamryn Teichert was named Player of the Year and junior Andee Petterson was selected Offensive MVP.

South Fremont junior Madilyn Parker was tabbed Defensive MVP.

Player of the Year: Kamryn Teichert, 12, Sugar-Salem

Offensive MVP: Andee Petterson, 11, Sugar-Salem

Defensive MVP: Madilyn Parker, 11, South Fremont

FIRST TEAM

Kelsi Brittain, 12, Firth

Ellie Christensen, 11, Firth

Linlee Telford, 12, Firth

Adalyn Dansie, 12, South Fremont

Ariah Green, 10, South Fremont

Addison Pehl, 10, South Fremont

Hadley Chambers, 10, Sugar-Salem

Alice Johansen, 11, Sugar-Salem

Ari Ricks, 10, Sugar-Salem

Hallie Brown, 10, Teton

Emberly Heuseveldt, 10, Teton

Brynlee Lund, 9, Teton

SECOND TEAM

Izabella Broncho, 11, Firth

Sadie Telford, 11, Firth

Marely Lopez, 11, South Fremont

Jaidyn Scollick, 10, South Fremont

Zuri Tavarez, 10, South Fremont

Paige Birch, 10, Sugar-Salem

Raegan Harris, 10, Sugar-Salem

Ranadi Rareba, 10, Sugar-Salem

Hailey Hobbs, 9, Teton

Morgan Kay, 12, Teton

Indy Welch, 12, Teton

HONORABLE MENTION

Riley Hawkins, 11, Firth

Isabel Falin, 12, Sugar-Salem

Fatimha Munoz, 10, Teton