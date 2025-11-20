Sugar-Salem’s Kamryn Teichert named Mountain Rivers Player of the Year after helping lead Diggers to another state title - East Idaho News

Sugar-Salem’s Kamryn Teichert named Mountain Rivers Player of the Year after helping lead Diggers to another state titlePublished at | Updated at
EASTERN IDAHO – The Sugar-Salem girls soccer team won its third straight state title and finished 18-0-0 this past season and the postseason accolades include a strong showing in the Mountain Rivers All-Conference list.
The Diggers’ Kamryn Teichert was named Player of the Year and junior Andee Petterson was selected Offensive MVP.
South Fremont junior Madilyn Parker was tabbed Defensive MVP.
Player of the Year: Kamryn Teichert, 12, Sugar-Salem
Offensive MVP: Andee Petterson, 11, Sugar-Salem
Defensive MVP: Madilyn Parker, 11, South Fremont
FIRST TEAM
Kelsi Brittain, 12, Firth
Ellie Christensen, 11, Firth
Linlee Telford, 12, Firth
Adalyn Dansie, 12, South Fremont
Ariah Green, 10, South Fremont
Addison Pehl, 10, South Fremont
Hadley Chambers, 10, Sugar-Salem
Alice Johansen, 11, Sugar-Salem
Ari Ricks, 10, Sugar-Salem
Hallie Brown, 10, Teton
Emberly Heuseveldt, 10, Teton
Brynlee Lund, 9, Teton
SECOND TEAM
Izabella Broncho, 11, Firth
Sadie Telford, 11, Firth
Marely Lopez, 11, South Fremont
Jaidyn Scollick, 10, South Fremont
Zuri Tavarez, 10, South Fremont
Paige Birch, 10, Sugar-Salem
Raegan Harris, 10, Sugar-Salem
Ranadi Rareba, 10, Sugar-Salem
Hailey Hobbs, 9, Teton
Morgan Kay, 12, Teton
Indy Welch, 12, Teton
HONORABLE MENTION
Riley Hawkins, 11, Firth
Isabel Falin, 12, Sugar-Salem
Fatimha Munoz, 10, Teton