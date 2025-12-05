 5A: Hillcrest, Skyline top area All-State selections - East Idaho News
All-state football

5A: Hillcrest, Skyline top area All-State selections

Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Skyline football Zyan Crockett
Skyline’s Zyan Crockett was a do-everything player for the Grizzlies and earned first-team All-State honors at receiver. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.
Hillcrest made another run to the 5A state title game and earned four spots on the All-State first-team, led by quarterback Tyler Sweetwood and offensive linemen Austin Reeves.

Sweetwood, the 5A Player of the Year last season, was a threat in the air and on the ground, totaling 3,390 total yards and 41 touchdowns.

Knights’ kicker Rylan Borgman was selected to the first team after finishing 33-of-36 on PATs and totaling 28 touchbacks.

Two-way player Dax Sargent, who was also a key part of the Hillcrest running game, was even better on the other side of the ball, leading the team with 72 tackles to earn All-State first-team linebacker.

Hillcrest defensive lineman Damien Simmons was also chosen to the first team.

Skyline’s Zyan Crockett, one of the state’s most dynamic players, was selected as a first-team receiver after amassing 1,667 yards and 24 total touchdowns.

Joining Crockett on the first was Grizzlies lineman Wyatt Cox and defensive back Gage Searle.

Coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history, Century’s Adrian Gonzalez was named first-team defensive back after recording nine interceptions.

Pocatello punter Hunter Cordell averaged 45 yards per punt to earn first-team honors.

Hillcrest quarterback Tyson Sweetwood looks for running room in the 5A state title game against Bishop Kelly. | Courtesy Amy Ward.
Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by a vote of the state’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.

5A ALL-IDAHO FOOTBALL

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ben Avella, Bishop Kelly

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Culig, Bishop Kelly

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Tyson Sweetwood, Hillcrest

RB: Jackson Cheslak, Columbia

RB: Ryan Arellano, Bishop Kelly

WR: Zyan Crockett, Skyline

WR: Brock Yarbrough, Sandpoint

WR: Dominic Wolthuis, Bishop Kelly

OL: Austin Reeves, Hillcrest

OL: Brandon Root, Bishop Kelly

OL: Brody Hale, Bishop Kelly

OL: Dillon Spenser, Twin Falls

OL: Wyatt Cox, Skyline

K: Rylan Borgman, Hillcrest

Defense

DL: Jack Henderson, Bishop Kelly

DL: Evert Eells, Vallivue

DL: Damien Simmons, Hillcrest

DL: Quentin Powers, Bishop Kelly

LB: Daxon Sargent, Hillcrest

LB: Noah Horn, Bishop Kelly

LB: Brock Yarbrough, Sandpoint

DB: Jared Thiel, Bishop Kelly

DB: Gage Searle, Skyline

DB: Dalton Carter, Twin Falls

DB: Adrian Gonzalez, Century

P: Hunter Cordell, Pocatello

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Justus Mangum, Jr., Century
RB: Jensen Sheetz, Jr., andpoint
RB: Jackson Sattelberg, Sr., Twin Falls
WR: Xaiden Van Tassell, Sr., Jerome
WR: Boston Huskey, Jr., Bishop Kelly
WR: Maverick Gomez, Sr., Sandpoint
OL: Bodie Stepp, Jr., Hillcrest
OL: Gavin Allen, Jr., Hillcrest
OL: Keyan Monahan, Sr., Blackfoot
OL: Max Barnes, Jr., Columbia
OL: Peyton Olson, Sr., Shelley
K: Brock Yarbrough, Jr., Sandpoint

Defense

DL: Jay Jay Anderson, So., Skyline
DL: Gavin Howe, Sr., Century
DL: River Casey, Sr., Minico
DL: Jayson Harper, Sr., Mountain Home
LB: Cash Lund, Sr., Lakeland
LB: Ayden Boyd, Sr., Bishop Kelly
LB: Sawyer Davis, Sr., Skyline
DB: Zach Steadham, Sr., Hillcrest
DB: Bryce Root, Sr., Bishop Kelly
DB: Cameron Johnson, Sr., Ridgevue
DB: Taylor Taylor, Sr., Skyline
P: Caden Warren, Sr., Ridgevue

