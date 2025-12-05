5A: Hillcrest, Skyline top area All-State selections - East Idaho News

5A: Hillcrest, Skyline top area All-State selectionsPublished at
Hillcrest made another run to the 5A state title game and earned four spots on the All-State first-team, led by quarterback Tyler Sweetwood and offensive linemen Austin Reeves.
Sweetwood, the 5A Player of the Year last season, was a threat in the air and on the ground, totaling 3,390 total yards and 41 touchdowns.
Knights’ kicker Rylan Borgman was selected to the first team after finishing 33-of-36 on PATs and totaling 28 touchbacks.
Two-way player Dax Sargent, who was also a key part of the Hillcrest running game, was even better on the other side of the ball, leading the team with 72 tackles to earn All-State first-team linebacker.
Hillcrest defensive lineman Damien Simmons was also chosen to the first team.
Skyline’s Zyan Crockett, one of the state’s most dynamic players, was selected as a first-team receiver after amassing 1,667 yards and 24 total touchdowns.
Joining Crockett on the first was Grizzlies lineman Wyatt Cox and defensive back Gage Searle.
Coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history, Century’s Adrian Gonzalez was named first-team defensive back after recording nine interceptions.
Pocatello punter Hunter Cordell averaged 45 yards per punt to earn first-team honors.
Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by a vote of the state’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.
5A ALL-IDAHO FOOTBALL
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ben Avella, Bishop Kelly
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chris Culig, Bishop Kelly
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Tyson Sweetwood, Hillcrest
RB: Jackson Cheslak, Columbia
RB: Ryan Arellano, Bishop Kelly
WR: Zyan Crockett, Skyline
WR: Brock Yarbrough, Sandpoint
WR: Dominic Wolthuis, Bishop Kelly
OL: Austin Reeves, Hillcrest
OL: Brandon Root, Bishop Kelly
OL: Brody Hale, Bishop Kelly
OL: Dillon Spenser, Twin Falls
OL: Wyatt Cox, Skyline
K: Rylan Borgman, Hillcrest
Defense
DL: Jack Henderson, Bishop Kelly
DL: Evert Eells, Vallivue
DL: Damien Simmons, Hillcrest
DL: Quentin Powers, Bishop Kelly
LB: Daxon Sargent, Hillcrest
LB: Noah Horn, Bishop Kelly
LB: Brock Yarbrough, Sandpoint
DB: Jared Thiel, Bishop Kelly
DB: Gage Searle, Skyline
DB: Dalton Carter, Twin Falls
DB: Adrian Gonzalez, Century
P: Hunter Cordell, Pocatello
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Justus Mangum, Jr., Century
RB: Jensen Sheetz, Jr., andpoint
RB: Jackson Sattelberg, Sr., Twin Falls
WR: Xaiden Van Tassell, Sr., Jerome
WR: Boston Huskey, Jr., Bishop Kelly
WR: Maverick Gomez, Sr., Sandpoint
OL: Bodie Stepp, Jr., Hillcrest
OL: Gavin Allen, Jr., Hillcrest
OL: Keyan Monahan, Sr., Blackfoot
OL: Max Barnes, Jr., Columbia
OL: Peyton Olson, Sr., Shelley
K: Brock Yarbrough, Jr., Sandpoint
Defense
DL: Jay Jay Anderson, So., Skyline
DL: Gavin Howe, Sr., Century
DL: River Casey, Sr., Minico
DL: Jayson Harper, Sr., Mountain Home
LB: Cash Lund, Sr., Lakeland
LB: Ayden Boyd, Sr., Bishop Kelly
LB: Sawyer Davis, Sr., Skyline
DB: Zach Steadham, Sr., Hillcrest
DB: Bryce Root, Sr., Bishop Kelly
DB: Cameron Johnson, Sr., Ridgevue
DB: Taylor Taylor, Sr., Skyline
P: Caden Warren, Sr., Ridgevue