Bonneville's Kassidy Birch signs to play soccer at Central Wyoming - East Idaho News

Bonneville’s Kassidy Birch signs to play soccer at Central Wyoming

Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Bonneville soccer player Kassidy Birch signs with Central Wyoming. | Courtesy photo.
IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville’s Kassidy Birch recently signed to play soccer at Central Wyoming College.

Birch, a defender and team captain for the Bees, scored two goals and had two assists on the season and earned All-Conference Honorable Mention honors.
Central Wyoming College is located in Riverton, Wyo.

The Rustlers come off a season in which they set a program record with eight wins and earned a first-ever victory in the NJCAA Region 9 playoffs.

