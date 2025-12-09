Bonneville's Kassidy Birch signs to play soccer at Central Wyoming - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville’s Kassidy Birch recently signed to play soccer at Central Wyoming College.

Birch, a defender and team captain for the Bees, scored two goals and had two assists on the season and earned All-Conference Honorable Mention honors.

Central Wyoming College is located in Riverton, Wyo.

The Rustlers come off a season in which they set a program record with eight wins and earned a first-ever victory in the NJCAA Region 9 playoffs.