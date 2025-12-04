Five Bonneville/Bandits baseball players sign to play in college - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Five Bonneville baseball players recently signed to play in college.

All five also played on the Idaho Falls Bandits American Legion team this past summer.

-Catcher Tyson Christensen signed with Utah State Eastern. He knocked in 21 runs last year for the Bees.

-Right-hander Jackson Ropp signed with the University of Jamestown. He was 4-0 with a 1.91 earned run average and struck out 45 batters in 33 innings last season.

-Another right-hander, Carter Bowen, signed with Salt Lake Community College. Bowen also played infield and hit .427 while leading the Bees with 38 RBIs and 10 doubles.

-Outfielder Taye Lords signed with Montana State Billings. He led the Bees with two homers and also had a team-high 26 stolen bases and sported a 1.000 fielding percentage.

-Right-hander Brock Bowman signed with the College of Southern Idaho. He made eight appearances last season for Bonneville, finishing with a 3.50 ERA while striking out 14 batters in 12 innings.