Hillcrest offense still a work in progress as Knights fall to 1-5 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The final score may not be as important as the eye test when it comes to early-season basketball.

The Hillcrest boys team dropped to 1-5 after Saturday’s 45-36 loss to Coeur d’Alene in the consolation game of the TitleOne Tip-Off Classic.

Are the Knights as bad as their record?

Probably not.

Check back in February when the conference race heats up and everyone is eyeing the postseason.

But for now …

“We’re battling,” coach Mat Barber said. “Every single game has been tough for us. Our record probably isn’t what it shows.”

The Knights (1-5) picked up their first win of the season on Friday, downing Century 56-45.

Coeur d’Alene led most of the way on Saturday, but Hillcrest had its chances late as the Knights pulled within 32-30 early in the fourth.

The Vikings (3-2) held off the charge, and then held off another surge by the Knights, who pulled within 37-34 with 4:15 left on a 3-pointer by Creiden Nield.

After a timeout, the Vikings put together a 7-0 run to seal the game.

“A couple things didn’t go our way and our offensive flow isn’t there right now,” Barber said. “We haven’t had a lot of practice.”

Several key players on the basketball team also played on the football team, which just finished up its season in the 5A title game three weeks ago.

It’s going to take some time for everyone to get on the same page and get into basketball mode, Barber noted.

“It shows on the court,” he said. “Our offensive chemistry will get better throughout the year.”

Nield led the Knights with 11 points and Tyson Sweetwood added 10 points.