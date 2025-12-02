Madison's Mia Walsh, Keanu Pukahi earn top 6A All-Conference honors - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Madison volleyball team was well represented on the 6A District 4-5-6 All-Conference team, with Mia Walsh earning Player of the Year and Keanu Pukahi tabbed Coach of the Year.

The Bobcats were 30-0 entering the state tournament before falling to Skyview twice to snap Madison’s state championship run at three straight.

Along with Walsh, Madison outside hitter Jonnie Folsom, setter Camri Call, and middle blocker Torey Parker were all named to the first-team, while libero Aspen Boice, who recently signed with Idaho State, was selected second-team.

Volleyball 6A District 4-5-6 All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year: Mia Walsh, Madison

Coach of the Year: Keanu Pukahi, Madison

OUTSIDE HITTERS

First Team

Brinley Bybee, 12, Rigby

Jonnie Folsom, 11, Madison

Second Team

Emma Pannel, 12, Madison

Giulia Johns, 11, Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention

Preslee Bulkley, 10, Canyon Ridge

Hailey Elliot, 12, Canyon Ridge

Kennedi Winder, 12, Highland

Brinley Homer, 10, Highland

RIGHT SIDE/OPPOSITE

First Team

Mia Walsh, 12, Madison

Second Team

Giada Bertagnolli, 11, Rigby

Gabby Grover, 12, Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention

Ariana Williams, 12, Highland

SETTERS

First Team

Camri Call, 12, Madison

Second Team

Madison Jensen, 12, Rigby

Honorable Mention

N’Kai Ibarra, 11, Canyon Ridge

Avery Kunz, 9, Thunder Ridge

Jaycie Homer, 12, Highland

Britt Reno, 11, Highland

MIDDLES

First team

Torey Parker, 12, Madison

Second Team

Jeslynn Furniss, 12, Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention

Brooklyn Hoge, 12, Rigby

LIBERO/DS

First Team

Reese Hone, 12, Thunder Ridge

Second Team

Aspen Boice, 12, Madison

Honorable Mention

Breleigh Youngstrom, 11, Rigby

Alivia Blad, 12, Highland

Solame’ Gomes, 12, Canyon Ridge

Brooke Wheeler, 12, Madison