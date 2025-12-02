 Madison's Mia Walsh, Keanu Pukahi earn top 6A All-Conference honors - East Idaho News
Madison’s Mia Walsh, Keanu Pukahi earn top 6A All-Conference honors

Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Madison players react to a block during Thursday's match against Eagle. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com
Madison’s Mia Walsh (12) goes for a kill during a match against Eagle in the state tournament. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.
EASTERN IDAHO — The Madison volleyball team was well represented on the 6A District 4-5-6 All-Conference team, with Mia Walsh earning Player of the Year and Keanu Pukahi tabbed Coach of the Year.

The Bobcats were 30-0 entering the state tournament before falling to Skyview twice to snap Madison’s state championship run at three straight.

Along with Walsh, Madison outside hitter Jonnie Folsom, setter Camri Call, and middle blocker Torey Parker were all named to the first-team, while libero Aspen Boice, who recently signed with Idaho State, was selected second-team.

Volleyball 6A District 4-5-6 All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year: Mia Walsh, Madison

Coach of the Year: Keanu Pukahi, Madison

OUTSIDE HITTERS
First Team
Brinley Bybee, 12, Rigby
Jonnie Folsom, 11, Madison

Second Team
Emma Pannel, 12, Madison
Giulia Johns, 11, Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention
Preslee Bulkley, 10, Canyon Ridge
Hailey Elliot, 12, Canyon Ridge
Kennedi Winder, 12, Highland
Brinley Homer, 10, Highland

RIGHT SIDE/OPPOSITE
First Team
Mia Walsh, 12, Madison

Second Team
Giada Bertagnolli, 11, Rigby
Gabby Grover, 12, Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention
Ariana Williams, 12, Highland

SETTERS
First Team
Camri Call, 12, Madison

Second Team
Madison Jensen, 12, Rigby

Honorable Mention
N’Kai Ibarra, 11, Canyon Ridge
Avery Kunz, 9, Thunder Ridge
Jaycie Homer, 12, Highland
Britt Reno, 11, Highland

MIDDLES
First team
Torey Parker, 12, Madison

Second Team
Jeslynn Furniss, 12, Thunder Ridge

Honorable Mention
Brooklyn Hoge, 12, Rigby

LIBERO/DS
First Team
Reese Hone, 12, Thunder Ridge

Second Team
Aspen Boice, 12, Madison

Honorable Mention
Breleigh Youngstrom, 11, Rigby
Alivia Blad, 12, Highland
Solame’ Gomes, 12, Canyon Ridge
Brooke Wheeler, 12, Madison

