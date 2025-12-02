Madison's Mia Walsh, Keanu Pukahi earn top 6A All-Conference honors - East Idaho News

Madison’s Mia Walsh, Keanu Pukahi earn top 6A All-Conference honorsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Madison volleyball team was well represented on the 6A District 4-5-6 All-Conference team, with Mia Walsh earning Player of the Year and Keanu Pukahi tabbed Coach of the Year.
The Bobcats were 30-0 entering the state tournament before falling to Skyview twice to snap Madison’s state championship run at three straight.
Along with Walsh, Madison outside hitter Jonnie Folsom, setter Camri Call, and middle blocker Torey Parker were all named to the first-team, while libero Aspen Boice, who recently signed with Idaho State, was selected second-team.
Volleyball 6A District 4-5-6 All-Conference Teams
Player of the Year: Mia Walsh, Madison
Coach of the Year: Keanu Pukahi, Madison
OUTSIDE HITTERS
First Team
Brinley Bybee, 12, Rigby
Jonnie Folsom, 11, Madison
Second Team
Emma Pannel, 12, Madison
Giulia Johns, 11, Thunder Ridge
Honorable Mention
Preslee Bulkley, 10, Canyon Ridge
Hailey Elliot, 12, Canyon Ridge
Kennedi Winder, 12, Highland
Brinley Homer, 10, Highland
RIGHT SIDE/OPPOSITE
First Team
Mia Walsh, 12, Madison
Second Team
Giada Bertagnolli, 11, Rigby
Gabby Grover, 12, Thunder Ridge
Honorable Mention
Ariana Williams, 12, Highland
SETTERS
First Team
Camri Call, 12, Madison
Second Team
Madison Jensen, 12, Rigby
Honorable Mention
N’Kai Ibarra, 11, Canyon Ridge
Avery Kunz, 9, Thunder Ridge
Jaycie Homer, 12, Highland
Britt Reno, 11, Highland
MIDDLES
First team
Torey Parker, 12, Madison
Second Team
Jeslynn Furniss, 12, Thunder Ridge
Honorable Mention
Brooklyn Hoge, 12, Rigby
LIBERO/DS
First Team
Reese Hone, 12, Thunder Ridge
Second Team
Aspen Boice, 12, Madison
Honorable Mention
Breleigh Youngstrom, 11, Rigby
Alivia Blad, 12, Highland
Solame’ Gomes, 12, Canyon Ridge
Brooke Wheeler, 12, Madison