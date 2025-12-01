PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: Champions rise and fall on Thanksgiving week - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Thanksgiving week brought a slim sports schedule, which included the final Idaho high school football game of the season and just a handful of girls’ basketball contests.

The Hillcrest Knights were unable to secure back-to-back championships, falling to the Bishop Kelly Knights 31-14 at Albertsons Stadium Monday night. In gyms across the state, the girls’ basketball season continued for some schools and started for others.

Reigning state champions Pocatello and Rockland each lost — to Rigby and Aberdeen, respectively. Grace, Blackfoot and Firth each continued hot starts, while North Gem bested Watersprings, and Bear Lake bounced back from a season-opening loss to Sugar-Salem with a victory over Ririe.

Here are our favorite photos from the week that was.

Hillcrest senior Dax Sargent scores a touchdown during the 5A championship game. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Pocatello High School sophomore Madysen Torngren makes a lunging save during the Thunder’s loss to the Rigby Trojans. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby High School senior Kinzley Larsen gets off a layup against Pocatello and junior Lainey Rogers. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello senior Oakley Hirschi smiles as she goes for the layup against the Rigby defense. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello senior Abby Lusk tries a sky hook against multiple Rigby defenders. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com