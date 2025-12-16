Prep basketball whip-around: Taylor, Burnside lead Skyline past rival Hillcrest; other local action - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Hillcrest Knights didn’t have much time for rest and recuperation following the TitleOne Tip-Off Classic, getting right back on the hardwood Monday night.

The Knights (1-6, 0-1) were bounced by the Skyline Grizzlies (3-3, 1-0), 48-46, in a conference showdown at Skyline High School.

Other local boys’ action included Alturas Prep (0-5, 0-0) visiting Grace Lutheran (5-0, 0-0).

In girls’ basketball, Marsh Valley’s Tayzlee Belnap sits on the cusp of history, just six points shy of a rarely reached mark.

Royals knock off Pumas

Behind the latest strong showing from senior Garrett Grayson, the Grace Lutheran Royals throttled the Alturas Prep Pumas, 66-16. Grayson finished with 14 points to lead all scorers.

He was joined by junior Damon Schmidt, who kicked in 13 points, and senior point guard Ely Sauer, who scored six points to go with seven assists.

Alturas will be back on the court Wednesday, facing the Grace JV team.

The Royals will look to remain perfect on the young season when they host Castleford Friday.

Grizz best Knights

Skyline’s defense quieted the Hillcrest offense in the second quarter, to the tune of a five-point period, snatching a 23-20 advantage at halftime. That slim lead was enough for the Grizz to hang on for a victory over the rival Knights.

What little offense there was in the second quarter came from Skyline senior Taylor Taylor, who scored six of the two teams’ 13 combined points in the period. He was perfect from the charity stripe in the fourth, helping the Grizz hold on for the win, and finished with a game-high 16.

Sophomore Brycen Burnside chipped in with 15, and junior Dawson Macedo added 10.

Hillcrest was led by Tyson Sweetwood, with 12 points, and Creiden Nield, with 10.

Skyline will play next at the East Idaho Holiday Shootout, when they will open against Jackson Hole (WY) at home on Dec. 29.

The Knights will take part in the Preston Classic at Preston High School, beginning Friday.

Tayzlee Belnap on the doorstep of history

Marsh Valley senior Tayzlee Belnap sits just six points shy of 1,000 for her high school career, meaning she will likely hit the magical mark when the Eagles (8-0, 0-0) host the Teton Timberwolves (4-3, 0-2) Wednesday.