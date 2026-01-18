Area wrestlers hopeful Tiger-Grizz proves a strong tuneup for next month's state meet - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Sometimes a tough loss during the season can fuel a wrestler toward a run at a state title.

At least that’s the hope of South Fremont sophomore Greysen Packer and West Jefferson senior Mac Hall.

Both came away with titles Saturday at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational at Skyline.

Both also have bigger goals.

“Bouncing back from a loss is hard, but it gave me more motivation to keep going … it helps too,” said Packer, who won the 4A 113-pound state title and finished 60-0 last year as a freshman. This year he has two losses, both to Madison’s Brand’n Edstrom.

Packer had no such problems Saturday, winning the 120-pound title 6-5 over Kacen Jones of Corner Canyon (Utah) after taking a 3-1 lead in the first period.

“Going into it I knew he was a tough opponent so I tried having a lot of confidence and knowing I could win,” Packer said.

Jones is one of the top wrestlers in Utah, so the test proved a good one for Packer.

“I think I’m getting back mentally from a loss,” he said. “It definitely helps mentally.”

West Jefferson’s Mac Hall on the podium after winning the Tiger-Grizz 165 title. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

West Jefferson’s Mac Hall finished second in the 3A 165 state finals last year, losing by one point.

The senior improved to 32-2 on the season after Saturday’s 13-7 win over Highland’s Brakken Johnston in the 165 final.

“Ever since my loss in the finals at state last year I was coming for it all,” Hall said after accepting his first-place medal. “I worked all off-season and I knew what I wanted from the start of the season. It’s a lot of motivation for sure.”

Johnston had an early lead after a takedown, but Hall came back for the win.

“I started a little slow, but then I got back in my groove and got my offense going and I settled in,” he said.

Other area winners included Madison’s James Hansen, who won the 157 title with an 8-1 decision over Meridian’s Logan Shaver.

Blaise Turner of American Falls took home the 190-pound title with a first-round pin over Minico’s Cale Baker.

Madison’s Sidi Kante won the 285 championship.

Madison was the top local finisher in the team standings, placing sixth with 134 points. Meridian won the team title with 253 points, followed by Syracuse (Utah) with 236 points, and Canyon Corner with 208.5.

Madison’s James Hansen won the 157 title at Tiger-Grizz. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

98

• 1st Place – Bodee Williams of Meridian

• 2nd Place – Tytan Freeman of Shelley

• 3rd Place – Brannick Reyes of Blackfoot High School

• 4th Place – Morris Heib of Snake River

• 5th Place – Ryder Zickgraf of Meridian High School 2

• 6th Place – Keian Linnell of Stansbury

1st Place Match

• Bodee Williams (Meridian) 20-4, So. over Tytan Freeman (Shelley) 28-4, Fr. (TF-1.5 5:04 (20-2))

3rd Place Match

• Brannick Reyes (Blackfoot High School) 28-5, So. over Morris Heib (Snake River ) 24-5, So. (MD 12-0)

5th Place Match

• Ryder Zickgraf (Meridian High School 2) 21-6, Fr. over Keian Linnell (Stansbury) 25-12, Fr. (Fall 2:55)

106

• 1st Place – Reid Harris of Syracuse

• 2nd Place – Jakobe Valle of Homedale High School

• 3rd Place – Emilio Peterson of Madison

• 4th Place – Mason Emerson of Meridian

• 5th Place – Burke Blue of Centennial High School

• 6th Place – Damian Palacios of Sugar Salem

1st Place Match

• Reid Harris (Syracuse ) 30-3, Fr. over Jakobe Valle (Homedale High School) 23-4, So. (TF-1.5 3:01 (19-3))

3rd Place Match

• Emilio Peterson (Madison) 24-5, Fr. over Mason Emerson (Meridian) 24-7, Fr. (Dec 13-8)

5th Place Match

• Burke Blue (Centennial High School) 22-5, So. over Damian Palacios (Sugar Salem) 29-5, Jr. (MD 14-2)

113

• 1st Place – Blake Mauch of Corner Canyon

• 2nd Place – Tobias Guillen of Meridian

• 3rd Place – Trevor Paynter of Homedale High School

• 4th Place – Gage Loftin of Post Falls

• 5th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

• 6th Place – Mikael Teague of Minico

• 6th Place – Alex Vega of Minico

1st Place Match

• Blake Mauch (Corner Canyon) 42-2, So. over Tobias Guillen (Meridian) 17-6, Jr. (Fall 1:20)

3rd Place Match

• Trevor Paynter (Homedale High School) 22-7, Jr. over Gage Loftin (Post Falls ) 25-12, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

• Alex Vega (Minico) 13-11, Jr. over Mikael Teague (Minico) 7-4, Sr. (DFF)

120

• 1st Place – Greysen Packer of South Fremont

• 2nd Place – Kacen Jones of Corner Canyon

• 3rd Place – Ayden Tokita of Skyline

• 4th Place – Adam Ostoja of Meridian

• 5th Place – Ryan Fuhriman of Kuna

• 6th Place – Shane Bayley of Borah High School

1st Place Match

• Greysen Packer (South Fremont) 29-1, So. over Kacen Jones (Corner Canyon) 24-6, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

• Ayden Tokita (Skyline) 29-7, Jr. over Adam Ostoja (Meridian) 13-8, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

• Ryan Fuhriman (Kuna) 18-7, Sr. over Shane Bayley (Borah High School) 17-5, Jr. (M. For.)

126

• 1st Place – Perry Fowler of Syracuse

• 2nd Place – Justus Briggs of Meridian

• 3rd Place – Scout Scott of Bonneville

• 4th Place – Jesse Rae of Emmett High School

• 5th Place – Kole Younger of Marsh Valley High School

• 6th Place – Jett Hone of Blackfoot High School

1st Place Match

• Perry Fowler (Syracuse ) 26-0, Jr. over Justus Briggs (Meridian) 23-5, Sr. (MD 15-5)

3rd Place Match

• Scout Scott (Bonneville) 28-3, Fr. over Jesse Rae (Emmett High School) 25-5, Jr. (MD 12-3)

5th Place Match

• Kole Younger (Marsh Valley High School) 13-4, Jr. over Jett Hone (Blackfoot High School) 29-5, Jr. (M. For.)

132

• 1st Place – Tanner Telford of Corner Canyon

• 2nd Place – Sawyer Anderson of Highland High School

• 3rd Place – Matthew Hamilton of Post Falls

• 4th Place – Bridger Olsen of Syracuse

• 5th Place – Tristan Vega of Burley High School

• 6th Place – Rydge Vail of Bonneville

1st Place Match

• Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon) 36-2, Jr. over Sawyer Anderson (Highland High School) 28-1, Sr. (Fall 1:03)

3rd Place Match

• Matthew Hamilton (Post Falls ) 27-6, Jr. over Bridger Olsen (Syracuse ) 30-4, Jr. (Fall 0:40)

5th Place Match

• Tristan Vega (Burley High School ) 20-4, Sr. over Rydge Vail (Bonneville) 21-7, Jr. (Dec 8-1)

138

• 1st Place – Mason Carlson of Syracuse

• 2nd Place – Jeratt Robinson of Minico

• 3rd Place – Blake Nevils of Meridian

• 4th Place – Kimball Parry of Star Valley High School

• 5th Place – Sawyer Sage of Post Falls

• 6th Place – Ryker Balmforth of Shelley

1st Place Match

• Mason Carlson (Syracuse ) 19-2, Sr. over Jeratt Robinson (Minico) 27-3, Jr. (Fall 0:57)

3rd Place Match

• Blake Nevils (Meridian) 27-5, So. over Kimball Parry (Star Valley High School) 19-2, Jr. (SV-1 4-1)

5th Place Match

• Sawyer Sage (Post Falls ) 22-16, So. over Ryker Balmforth (Shelley) 24-9, So. (Fall 4:33)

144

• 1st Place – Tel Parry of Star Valley High School

• 2nd Place – Benjamin Ploehn of Stansbury

• 3rd Place – Nathan Gugelman II of American Falls

• 4th Place – Uriah Auguletto of Syracuse

• 5th Place – Ace Ingram of Madison

• 6th Place – Ty Adams of Blackfoot High School

1st Place Match

• Tel Parry (Star Valley High School) 19-1, Sr. over Benjamin Ploehn (Stansbury) 40-3, Sr. (MD 12-4)

3rd Place Match

• Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls) 36-1, Sr. over Uriah Auguletto (Syracuse ) 28-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:40 (19-3))

5th Place Match

• Ace Ingram (Madison) 16-5, Sr. over Ty Adams (Blackfoot High School) 27-7, Sr. (Fall 4:53)

150

• 1st Place – Sean Hall of Canyon Ridge

• 2nd Place – Konnor Fordyce of Kuna

• 3rd Place – Onyx Kunsaitis of American Falls

• 4th Place – Brian Moreno of Blackfoot High School

• 5th Place – jackson beck of Meridian

• 6th Place – Grey Hamilton of Evanston High School

1st Place Match

• Sean Hall (Canyon Ridge) 28-0, Sr. over Konnor Fordyce (Kuna) 28-4, So. (TF-1.5 6:00 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

• Onyx Kunsaitis (American Falls) 36-7, Jr. over Brian Moreno (Blackfoot High School) 24-7, So. (Fall 1:34)

5th Place Match

• jackson beck (Meridian) 21-9, Jr. over Grey Hamilton (Evanston High School) 19-7, So. (Fall 0:38)

157

• 1st Place – James Hansen of Madison

• 2nd Place – Logan Shaver of Meridian

• 3rd Place – Colton Austin of Post Falls

• 4th Place – Aiden Hernandez of Highland High School

• 5th Place – Lincoln Eure of Corner Canyon

• 6th Place – Ryder Smith of Mountain Home

1st Place Match

• James Hansen (Madison) 24-3, Jr. over Logan Shaver (Meridian) 23-5, Sr. (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match

• Colton Austin (Post Falls ) 31-10, Sr. over Aiden Hernandez (Highland High School) 21-5, Jr. (Fall 4:22)

5th Place Match

• Lincoln Eure (Corner Canyon) 34-8, Jr. over Ryder Smith (Mountain Home) 24-13, Fr. (Fall 1:41)

165

• 1st Place – Mac Hall of West Jefferson High School

• 2nd Place – Brakken Johnston of Highland High School

• 3rd Place – Liam Eller of Corner Canyon

• 4th Place – Damien Avila of Blackfoot High School

• 5th Place – Garrett Larsen of Wood River High School

• 6th Place – Trexton Harned of Rigby

1st Place Match

• Mac Hall (West Jefferson High School) 32-2, Sr. over Brakken Johnston (Highland High School) 16-5, Sr. (Dec 13-7)

3rd Place Match

• Liam Eller (Corner Canyon) 33-6, Sr. over Damien Avila (Blackfoot High School) 25-8, Sr. (Fall 3:57)

5th Place Match

• Garrett Larsen (Wood River High School) 33-2, Sr. over Trexton Harned (Rigby) 30-10, So. (MD 12-3)

175

• 1st Place – Anthony Butler of Eagle High School

• 2nd Place – James Ferguson of Eagle High School

• 3rd Place – Camron Pedigo of Mountain Home

• 4th Place – Boady Baker of Minico

• 5th Place – Ryker Thomas of Snake River

• 6th Place – Kelton Ricks of South Fremont

1st Place Match

• Anthony Butler (Eagle High School) 28-4, Sr. over James Ferguson (Eagle High School) 21-8, Sr. (Dec 8-6)

3rd Place Match

• Camron Pedigo (Mountain Home) 31-4, Sr. over Boady Baker (Minico) 25-10, Sr. (MD 10-2)

5th Place Match

• Ryker Thomas (Snake River ) 17-4, Jr. over Kelton Ricks (South Fremont) 21-10, Sr. (Fall 2:25)

190

• 1st Place – Blaise Turner of American Falls

• 2nd Place – Cale Baker of Minico

• 3rd Place – Dailen Corrigan of Century High School

• 4th Place – Braxton Moss of Syracuse

• 5th Place – Beau Steel of Kuna

• 6th Place – Will Adams of Wood River High School

1st Place Match

• Blaise Turner (American Falls) 26-2, Jr. over Cale Baker (Minico) 19-9, Sr. (Fall 1:40)

3rd Place Match

• Dailen Corrigan (Century High School) 31-3, Sr. over Braxton Moss (Syracuse ) 26-4, Jr. (Fall 0:29)

5th Place Match

• Beau Steel (Kuna) 24-5, Sr. over Will Adams (Wood River High School) 25-9, Sr. (Dec 9-2)

215

• 1st Place – Gage Ponton of Mountain View

• 2nd Place – McGregor Miller of Madison

• 3rd Place – Draden Miller of Kuna

• 4th Place – Blake Nguyen of Meridian

• 5th Place – Zane Smith of Post Falls

• 6th Place – Matt Watts of Corner Canyon

1st Place Match

• Gage Ponton (Mountain View) 26-4, Jr. over McGregor Miller (Madison) 15-3, Jr. (Fall 5:29)

3rd Place Match

• Draden Miller (Kuna) 19-7, Jr. over Blake Nguyen (Meridian) 22-9, Fr. (MD 11-3)

5th Place Match

• Zane Smith (Post Falls ) 22-11, Sr. over Matt Watts (Corner Canyon) 29-14, So. (Fall 1:29)

285

• 1st Place – Sidi Kante of Madison

• 2nd Place – Xander Scholes of Post Falls

• 3rd Place – Oliver Robins of Syracuse

• 4th Place – Seth Mann of Thunder Ridge

• 5th Place – Jakeem Ashley of Blackfoot High School

• 6th Place – Lynden Stone of Snake River

1st Place Match

• Sidi Kante (Madison) 16-3, So. over Xander Scholes (Post Falls ) 24-6, Sr. (TB-1 3-2)

3rd Place Match

• Oliver Robins (Syracuse ) 16-10, Fr. over Seth Mann (Thunder Ridge) 24-4, Sr. (Fall 0:53)

5th Place Match

• Jakeem Ashley (Blackfoot High School) 28-8, Sr. over Lynden Stone (Snake River ) 12-3, Sr. (UTB 12-6)

TEAMS

1. Meridian, 253.0

2. Syracuse, 236.0

3. Corner Canyon, 208.5

4. Post Falls, 199.5

5. Minico, 170.0

6. Madison, 134.0

7. Kuna, 100.0

8. Snake River, 87.0

9. Mountain Home, 78.5

10. Rigby, 77.0

11. South Fremont, 72.0

12. Mountain View, 61.0

13. Thunder Ridge, 59.5

14. Shelley, 58.0

15. Idaho Falls, 57.0

16. Bonneville, 56.0

17. Canyon Ridge, 43.5

18. Skyline, 32.5

19. Teton, 13.5

20. Grace, 7.0