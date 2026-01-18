 Basketball Whip-Around: Malad girls, Rockland boys wallop Wendell, Clark County - East Idaho News
prep basketball

Basketball Whip-Around: Malad girls, Rockland boys wallop Wendell, Clark County

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland Brayzen Gibbs
Rockland’s Brayzen Gibbs shoots a floater during the Bulldogs’ victory over the Grace Lutheran Royals. Gibbs finished Saturday’s Rockland victory over Clark County with nine points and four rebounds. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — Everyone in a Rockland jersey scored Saturday, as the Bulldogs ran roughshod through the Clark County Bobcats.

While Malad did not empty its bench, the Dragons earned a similarly dominant girls’ basketball victory over the Wendell Trojans.

Both the Bulldog boys and Dragon girls kept themselves in prime position for a conference championship, as did the Thunder Ridge boys (11-2, 3-0) with their own conference victory, 62-50, over Canyon Ridge.

Wendell @ Malad, girls

The Dragons (16-2, 6-0) jumped all over the Trojans (9-9, 3-3) from the tip, taking a 17-7 lead eight minutes into the game, and they never let up.

Malad was led by senior Izzy Haycock, who scored a game-high 15 points, with support from fellow senior Brynnlee Jones, who scored 14.

Wendell got a team-high six points from junior Angie Scott.

The Trojans were never able to cut into an early double-digit deficit, losing every quarter including a 23-6 third quarter putting to bed any comeback aspirations. Haycock and Jones combined for 11 of those 23 points.

Malad will be back at home Thursday for a conference matchup with the West Side Pirates (7-10, 2-4).

Clark County @ Rockland, boys

The Bulldogs (11-2, 4-0) let all seven players who make up their primary rotation kick their feet up in the fourth quarter. But teams can do that when they hold the opposition scoreless in the second and third quarters, and head into the fourth up 54-5.

Led by junior Xavier Parrish, with eight points, Rockland grabbed a massive 23-5 first-quarter advantage. Things only got worse from there for the Bobcats (1-10, 0-4), who combined for just 12 shots, all misses, from the field in the middle quarters.

Clark County was led by sophomore Stockton Cross, with six points.

All 12 Rockland players scored at least two points, with senior Ethan Permann the lone Bulldog finishing in double-digits, with 10 points.

The Bobcats will look to double their season win total when they visit Challis (6-7, 2-2) Thursday.

Rockland will be on the road to take on the North Gem Cowboys (3-8, 1-3) Tuesday.

