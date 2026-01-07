Blackfoot's Ty Adams signs to wrestle at Doane University - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot wrestler Ty Adams signed with Doane University in Nebraska.

Adams has been one of the area’s top wrestlers, placing second at the 5A state tournament last year at 144-pounds and finishing with a 46-11 record to help the Broncos earn a 5A third-place team trophy. Adams placed sixth at the state tournament in 2024 as a sophomore.

The Doane University wrestling team finished a program-best fourth at the NAIA championships last season and entered this season ranked No. 10 and was picked to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference.