Boys' Basketball Whip-Around: Chiefs crush Cowboys, Poky knocks off Preston - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Sho-Ban Chiefs clobbered the North Gem Cowboys to keep pace in the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference, where the Rockland Bulldogs and Grace Lutheran Royals also were victorious Thursday.

The Mackay Miners took a step back in that still-wide-open conference race.

In 5A action, Pocatello earned a hard-fought win at Preston, led by an improbable play, while Idaho Falls snuck past Century.

Pocatello @ Preston

The Thunder (8-6, 2-0) topped reigning 5A state champ Preston (14-3, 1-1), and have taken an upper hand in the conference battle.

Seniors Tavin Williams (5), Hunter Cordell (11) and Brody Michaelson (23) teamed up for a magical play to earn Poky three points in the eventual 45-44 victory.

The Pocatello Thunder and Brody Michaelson (23) made this play in a one-point win at reigning state champ Preston.

Video courtesy Meg Sherry

Preston will be at home Wednesday, hosting the other conference team, Century (5-10, 0-2), while high-riding Pocatello will be right back at it Saturday, hosting Rigby (5-9, 0-5).

Century @ Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls’ Daniel Hillam scores two of his game-high 28 points, leading the Tigers to a home victory over Century. | Photo courtesy Joe Williams

Junior Daniel Hillam helped his Tigers (6-9, 1-5) overcome 22 points from Justus Mangum and 17 from Adrian Gonzalez to beat the Diamondbacks (5-10, 0-2), 62-60.

Hillam connected from deep three times en route to a game-high 28 points. Indy Groberg added 16.

Idaho Falls will look to keep things going in a positive direction when they host Hillcrest (7-7, 4-1) Friday.

Century will look to turn things around Wednesday, when they visit Preston in search of their first conference win.

Rockland @ Dietrich

The Bulldogs (13-2, 5-0) won their ninth consecutive game, topping the reigning 1A state champion Blue Devils (4-11, 1-4) behind a 19-point outburst from senior Isaac Held. Xavier Parrish added 14, with another 11 coming from Woodrow Lowder.

Rockland will be at Sho-Ban (7-3, 3-3) Saturday.

North Gem @ Sho-Ban

With 22 points apiece from junior Sky CreeMedicine and senior captain Kennion Martin, the Chiefs handed the Cowboys (3-10, 1-5) an 81-8 beatdown.

Sho-Ban has now won five of its last six, with the lone loss coming in a two-point nail-biter on the road against the Mackay Miners (14-2, 4-1) — who lost at Taylor’s Crossing (7-6, 3-2) Thursday, leaving the conference championship door agape.

The Chiefs, still in play for a conference title, will host Rockland Saturday, the same day North Gem hosts Taylor’s Crossing.

American Heritage @ Grace Lutheran

Among the teams still looking to stay in the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference title conversation is the Royals, who righted their ship Thursday after a tough loss at Watersprings (13-1, 5-0) on Tuesday.

Grace Lutheran got 27 points from star big man Garrett Grayson in a 60-50 home victory over the Patriots (5-6, 1-4). Ethan Dillon added 13, with another 12 coming from Ely Sauer.

The Royals will be on the road Saturday, facing Clark County (1-11, 0-5), while American Heritage hosts Leadore (7-7, 2-4).