Century's Carter Ward signs to play football in college - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — In a Century High School gym packed with what seemed to be the entirety of the Diamondbacks football and basketball teams, senior Carter Ward signed a letter of intent to attend and play football at the College of Idaho.

After putting pen to paper, Ward told EastIdahoSports.com that the signing was a “big relief.” The do-everything senior said he has put in countless hours in the gym, film room and on the practice field, ramping that effort up when he was a freshman and decided he wanted to play college football.

Ward played safety, wide receiver, kicker and kick returner for the Diamondbacks. He will play defensive back for the Yotes, he said, though he has expressed interest in kicking.

After signing his letter, Ward took several pictures with different groups of friends and family. One of those pictures featured dozens of his football teammates, which he said was special.

The Century varsity football team went winless in Ward’s first two seasons with the team — his sophomore and junior years, 2023 and 2024. This year, the Diamondbacks qualified for the state tournament after finishing the regular season with an undefeated record. That turnaround, Ward said, means his class left its mark on the program before departing.