East Idaho is well represented in the latest state wrestling rankings - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – As the calendar gets ready to turn the page to February, here’s a look at how area wrestlers stack up according to this week’s rankings by IdahoSports.com.

As expected, Thunder Ridge holds the top spot in the girls team rankings after coming off an impressive win at the Tiger-Grizz tournament. Idaho Falls is ranked third and West Jefferson is fifth.

The Titans have the top-ranked 100-pounder in Tayler Brown, and two-time state champ Shauna Anderson is No. 1 at 190. Five other girls are ranked in the top six of their weight class.

Idaho Falls 110-pounder Mya Bolander, Kinzie Williams of American Falls (115), Kyler Scott of Century (130), Keanna Conrad of Blackfoot (135), and Molly Olague of Skyline (170), are all ranked No. 1 in the state.

On the boys side, Madison is third in the 6A team rankings behind Meridian and Post Falls. Highland is No. 5.

Individually, Emilo Peterson of Madison (106), Brand’n Edstrom of Madison (120), Sawyer Anderson of Highland (132), and James Hansen of Madison (157), were selected No.1 in their weight classes.

Blackfoot is the top area team in 5A, coming in at No. 3 behind Nampa and Minico.

Tytan Freemon of Shelley tops the list at 98, with Krew Keller of Preston (106), Scout Scott of Bonneville (126), Dailen Corrigan of Century (190) and Austin Reeves of Hillcrest (285) all ranked No. 1.

American Falls is the team to beat in 4A.

Snake River’s Morris Heib and Jaxon Phillips are 1-2 in the 98-pound rankings.

Greysen Packer of South Fremont (120), Evan Simms of American Falls (138), Nathan Gugelman II of American Falls (144), Wade Williams of American Falls (157), Kace Fullmer of Teton (165), and Blaise Turner of American Falls (190) top the rankings.

It’s Malad at the top of the 3A/2A/1A team list, with Ririe ranked fourth.

Individually, Jake Barzee of West Side (106), Terrance O’Connor of Salmon (120), Carter Kimball of Grace (138), Drake Morrison of Malad (157), Oakley Maddox of Malad (175), Elijah Dilworth of Soda Springs (190, Cam Bingham of Malad (215), and Logan Trimble of Ririe are all ranked No. 1.

The State Wrestling Championships are Feb. 27-28 at the Idaho Center in Nampa.

IdahoSports.com wrestling rankings.