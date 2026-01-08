Highland's Brakken Johnston signs LoI to wrestle in college - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Highland’s Brakken Johnston has committed to attend and wrestle at Big Bend College after signing his letter of intent Wednesday.

Johnston, a senior, wrestles in the 175-pound weight class and has compiled 108 high school victories, including a 20-7 record this year. He won his most recent match by forfeit and will join the Rams at Thunder Ridge High School next Thursday for a multi-team meet.

Big Bend College is a community college in Moses Lake North, Wash., wrestling in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC).