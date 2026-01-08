 Highland's Brakken Johnston signs LoI to wrestle in college - East Idaho News
prep wrestling

Highland’s Brakken Johnston signs LoI to wrestle in college

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland Brakken Johnston
Highland High School senior Brakken Johnston (third from left) signs a letter of intent to attend and wrestle at Big Bend College, in Moses Lake, Wash., during a ceremony at Highland High School Wednesday. | Courtesy photo
POCATELLO — Highland’s Brakken Johnston has committed to attend and wrestle at Big Bend College after signing his letter of intent Wednesday.

Johnston, a senior, wrestles in the 175-pound weight class and has compiled 108 high school victories, including a 20-7 record this year. He won his most recent match by forfeit and will join the Rams at Thunder Ridge High School next Thursday for a multi-team meet.

Big Bend College is a community college in Moses Lake North, Wash., wrestling in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC).

