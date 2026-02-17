Basketball Whip-Around: Boys' district tourneys get going in 2A, 3A, 4A - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Conference champions and 2A District 4-5 top-seeded Butte County started its playoffs with a 104-point night, beating Alturas Prep by 90.

The Pirates (14-8, 1-1) will face the third member of the three-team district, the Grace Grizzlies (8-12, 1-1), Tuesday night at Aberdeen High School. The loser of that game will play Alturas Prep (0-13, 0-0) for the right to face the winner in the district tournament championship round.

Play also opened in the 3A D6 and 4A D5 tournaments. Here is what happened Tuesday across eastern Idaho.

North Fremont vs. West Jefferson, @ Thunder Ridge HS

The district’s No. 4-seeded Huskies (12-12, 2-6) took down the 3-seeded Panthers (17-5, 5-2), 58-49, after losing both head-to-head matchups during the regular season.

North Fremont moves along in the winners’ bracket to face No. 2 Firth (13-7, 6-2) — another conference foe against which the Huskies lost both matchups this year. The Cougars were recipients of a first-round bye, as the conference’s 2-seed.

West Jefferson will face Salmon (6-17, 0-8) in an elimination game at Thunder Ridge High School on Wednesday.

Two state participants will come from the 3A D6 district tournament.

Ririe vs. Salmon, @ Thunder Ridge HS

The Bulldogs (13-9, 6-2) took advantage of being the district’s top seed, beating the Savages, 57-33, to earn passage into the district semifinal round. They will not play again until Friday — against the winner of Firth-North Fremont.

The 3A D6 district tournament will produce two state bids.

Marsh Valley @ American Falls

Marsh Valley senior Jaxson Smith challenges American Falls senior Kahlen Hernandez during the Beavers’ home victory to start the 4A District 5 tournament. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The 2-seeded Beavers (17-5, 4-2) protected home court from the 3-seed Eagles (13-9, 2-4), beating Marsh Valley 67-62.

American Falls was led by senior Zak Grigg, who scored 19 points, and sophomore Austin Teichert, with 15. With the win, the Beavers will face the conference-champion Snake River Panthers (13-8, 6-0) in the district semis.

The Eagles were led by senior Chandler Bennett, with a game-high 21 points. Their playoffs will continue with an elimination game against Bear Lake (3-18, 0-6), who lost at No. 1 Snake River (13-8, 6-0) on Monday.

Snake River will face American Falls for a spot in the district championship. The Panthers have faced the Beavers twice this season, winning by 19 in American Falls on Feb. 4, then by 16 on Friday at Snake River.

The 4A D5 tournament gets two state bids.

All other district tournaments will begin — continue for 1A — Tuesday.