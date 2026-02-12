Basketball Whip-Around: Sho-Ban, Challis, Leadore score district play-in wins; Poky soars over Blackfoot - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Playoff basketball got started Wednesday in the crowded boys’ 1A District 5-6 tournament, with three play-in games rounding out the field of eight.

With their wins, Leadore claimed the 6-seed and a first-round matchup with No. 3 Taylor’s Crossing, Challis grabbed the 7-seed and a showdown with No. 2 Watersprings, and Sho-Ban earned the 8-seed, which comes with a first-round trip to top-seeded Rockland.

In local boys’ regular-season action, Pocatello earned an upset road win at Blackfoot, while Teton handed Sugar-Salem its first loss of the season.

Clark County @ Leadore, boys

The Mustangs (12-8, 5-5) improved to 3-0 head-to-head against the Bobcats (1-18, 0-10), with a 64-32 home victory.

Leadore advances to play the Eagles (11-7, 7-3) at Taylor’s Crossing Saturday. The start time for that game is yet to be determined. The Mustangs and Eagles met once during the regular season, on Jan. 20, with Leadore coming away 55-53 winners.

North Gem @ Challis, boys

The Vikings (10-11, 4-6) scored a decisive 70-30 victory over the Cowboys. Challis, the reigning 1A state runner-up, entered the district tournament having lost back-to-back games — against the 1- and 2-seeded Rockland and Watersprings teams.

By virtue of their victory, the Vikings will face the Warriors at Watersprings High School on Saturday. A start for that game is yet to be determined, as well. Challis’ 54-48 loss to Watersprings on Feb. 5 was the only meeting between the two teams this season.

American Heritage @ Sho-Ban, boys

The Chiefs (9-7, 4-6) were led by junior Kyson Brunette, who scored 19 according to Sho-Ban News, in a 69-42 victory over the Patriots (8-10, 4-7).

Sho-Ban advances to take on the Bulldogs (19-2, 10-0) at Rockland High School on Saturday. In their only meeting this season, the Bulldogs beat the Chiefs 83-44 at Sho-Ban High School.

Pocatello @ Blackfoot, boys

Blackfoot senior Austin Arave challenges Pocatello senior Hunter Cordell at the rim during the Thunder’s road victory. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Led by a 20-point game from senior Hunter Cordell, the Thunder (12-7, 3-1) battled their way to a 62-53 win over the Broncos (16-4, 9-1) at Blackfoot High School. Roman Sherry added 14

Blackfoot got 17 from Kasen Sorensen and 14 from Austin Arave.

Both squads will conclude their regular seasons with non-conference games on Friday — Pocatello will host Idaho Falls, and Blackfoot will be at Thunder Ridge.

Teton @ Sugar-Salem, boys

The Timberwolves (16-4, 2-1) avenged a Jan. 22 home loss to conference foe Sugar-Salem (20-1, 3-1) with a 50-37 road victory Wednesday night, handing the Diggers their first loss of the season.

Despite the victory, Teton will enter the 4A District 6 tournament as its No. 2 seed, behind the top-seeded Diggers. The Timberwolves will be at home Tuesday, facing the No. 3 South Fremont Cougars (7-12, 0-3), with the winner earning a Thursday trip to Sugar City.