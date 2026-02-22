 Calling all sports nerds: Take our Sports Quiz to test your knowledge of local sports lore - East Idaho News
Sunday special

Calling all sports nerds: Take our Sports Quiz to test your knowledge of local sports lore

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Editor’s note: As a bonus to our readers who have followed us into year two, the East Idaho Sports staff will post a special story on Sundays. It could be a column, opinion, feature or just something fun and goofy. We hope you enjoy, and thanks again for coming along on this journey.

So you think you know local sports? Take our East Idaho Sports quiz and see where you stand.

Yes, some questions are relatively easy, but some will test your knowledge on a wide range of sports.

You can google some answers, but that would be cheating — and where’s the fun in that?

Feel free to add any other interesting trivia in the comments.

East Idaho Sports Quiz

To take the quiz, click here.
