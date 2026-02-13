Girls Basketball Whip-Around: Poky wins fourth consecutive district title, join group of 7 new state qualifiers - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Pocatello Thunder clinched their fourth district title in as many years, joining the Sugar-Salem Diggers, Butte County Pirates and Mackay Miners as champions crowned Thursday.

Joining the trio of champions, West Side grabbed a state bid as 3A’s District 4-5 second-place finisher, and Hillcrest earned a play-in spot with a thrilling double-overtime victory over Skyline.

With just one more day of games — Saturday — 10 of the 15 state bids available to eastern Idaho teams have been determined. Both play-in spots have been spoken for, and Ririe and Firth, though both having qualified for state, have yet to decide which will go to Nampa as the district champ and which will take as 3A’s District 6 second bid.

Here are the four Saturday games that involve local schools:

Hillcrest vs. Mountain Home in 5A play-in; 1 p.m. at American Falls High School.

Marsh Valley vs. McCall-Donnelly in 4A play-in; 3 p.m. @ Twin Falls High School.

Leadore vs. Rockland for 1A D5-6 second bid; 7 p.m. at Ririe High School.

Ririe vs. Firth for 3A D6 champion and second bid.

Skyline @ Hillcrest

It took two period of extra time to determine the 5A D6 state play-in qualifier. After 40 minutes of basketball, it was the Knights celebrating a buzzer-beating win over the Grizzlies.

With the 67-64 victory, Hillcrest advances to play Saturday for a state bracket spot.

Challis vs. Rockland, @ Ririe

The reigning champion Bulldogs kept their repeat hopes alive with a 45-41 victory over the Vikings.

With a victory over Leadore on Saturday, Rockland would be back in the tournament.

The Bulldogs and Mustangs split two regular-season meetings, with the road team winning both matchups.

Leadore vs. Mackay, @ Ririe

RELATED | ‘This is our shot:’ Mackay headed back to the state tournament at full strength

The Miners earned their third-straight state tournament appearance with a 47-37 victory over the Mustangs.

Mackay is currently ranked second in the state among 1A teams, per MaxPreps. If the current rankings hold, they would face the 7-seed in the first round next Thursday.

Thunder Ridge @ Madison

The Bobcats defended home court, beating the Titans 54-45, to earn the 6A D4-5-6 second bid.

Firth vs. Ririe, @ Thunder Ridge

The Cougars bounced back from a loss to the Bulldogs last Saturday, beating Ririe 58-54 to force a winner-take-all rematch on Saturday.

Two district tournament battles between Firth and Ririe have produced a net-zero point differential, with each team claiming a four-point win. Firth won both regular-season matchups, by a combined eight points.

It is a safe bet that Saturday’s fifth showdown of the year will be close.

And no matter who comes away the victor, there could be a sixth matchup in store, as both teams have earned a state bid.

West Side @ Aberdeen

The Pirates pillaged on the road, beating the Tigers 39-30 to earn the 3A D4-5 second bid.

Preston @ Pocatello

Pocatello senior Abby Lusk sizes up the Preston defense during the Thunder’s district championship-winning victory Thursday night at Pocatello High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Thunder have been a district champion and state competitor in each of Abby Lusk’s four years on the varsity team, after beating Preston 47-40.

Lusk scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds to lead the way for the Thunder, who overcame a slow start and a 9-7 first-quarter deficit. Sophomore Madysen Torngren was the Robin to Lusk’s Batman, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Preston was led by freshmen Kinnley Robertson and Adi Harris, with 11 points apiece.

Having suffered six of their seven losses to 6A opponents this season, the Thunder are currently ranked 5th among 5A schools, behind No. 1-ranked Lakeland, the only 5A team to beat Poky this season.

Grace vs. Butte County, @ Aberdeen

With a 47-40 victory over the Grizzlies, the Pirates made it back-to-back district championships.

Butte County is the top-ranked 2A squad, per MaxPreps.

Teton @ Suugar-Salem

For the second consecutive year, the Diggers will arrive at the state tournament as undefeated district champs and will again be the No. 1 seed.

Sugar-Salem beat Teton, 46-28, to win the 4A D6 title. The Diggers’ 41.86 points allowed per game is the fewest among all 4A teams across the state.