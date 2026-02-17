 Hillcrest's Kaia Kesler helped drive the Knights to their first state appearance since 2019 - East Idaho News
Boys Basketball

Mon

North Fremont

58

West Jefferson

49

Boys Basketball

Mon

Alturas Prep

14

Butte County

104

Boys Basketball

Mon

Marsh Valley

62

American Falls

67

Boys Basketball

Mon

Salmon

33

Ririe

57

Girls Basketball

Sat

Marsh Valley

52

McCall-Donnelly

48

State play-in game, @ Twin Falls HS

Girls Basketball

Sat

Leadore

23

Rockland

31

District tournament, @ Ririe HS

Girls Basketball

Sat

Ririe

59

Firth

51

District tournament, @ Thunder Ridge HS

Girls Basketball

Sat

Hillcrest

56

Mountain Home

44

State play-in game, @ American Falls HS

Athlete of the Week

Hillcrest’s Kaia Kesler helped drive the Knights to their first state appearance since 2019

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest Kaia Kesler
Hillcrest guard Kaia Kesler drives to the basket during a game earlier this season. | EastIdahoSports.com.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

IDAHO FALLS – Hillcrest is headed back to the girls basketball state tournament for the first time since 2019.

For a team that started the season 0-5, that’s quite a surge with maybe a little late magic sprinkled in as the Knights needed a double-overtime buzzer-beater to down Skyline last week to keep their season alive.

In the middle of the action has been junior guard Kaia Kesler.

Kesler has been a force for the Knights this season and, as coach Ryan Taylor noted, the point guard has been the ‘motor’ that keeps the team moving.

In Saturday’s state play-in win over Mountain Home, it was Kesler setting the pace with 24 points, earning this week’s East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week and helping send the team on to the state tournament.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION