Kacey Spink: Heart, hustle and history at Idaho State - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — In the closing seconds of a tight game, Idaho State guard Kacey Spink weighed her options. A drive to the basket, a split-second decision: step in and take the charge to secure the win, or hesitate and risk a foul that could send the opponent to the free-throw line.

“It’s a 50-50 whether you’re going to be the hero or not,” Spink said. “I decided to take the charge. It was risky, but it could change the game for my team.”

That fearless approach has become the hallmark of Spink’s career. It helped her become Idaho State’s all-time steals leader, finishing the 2024-25 season with 81 steals, ranking second in the Big Sky at 2.6 per game. She also led the Bengals with 7.8 rebounds per contest, added 7.9 points per game, and contributed 119 assists, showcasing her impact across the court.

“She’s just heart and hustle and smarts and guts,” Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski said. “I’m happy that she’s found a place in the record books.”

Spink’s path to the court began long before she arrived in Pocatello. The youngest of three, she grew up in a household steeped in sports. Her parents played college athletics at Gonzaga University, and her two older brothers competed in multiple sports.

“I just did every sport that my brothers did,” Spink said. “Club soccer, basketball, cross country, volleyball, track … I did it all.”

Her multi-sport background shaped her versatility and understanding of the game.

“Playing different sports taught me skills I didn’t even realize would help me in basketball,” she said. “Balance, teamwork, learning to read other players — those lessons carry over to the court every time I step on it.”

At Ferris High School in Washington, Spink’s athletic talents flourished. She earned All-GSL first-team honors in basketball, competed in track, volleyball, and soccer, and played in both the senior All-State and Washington/North Idaho All-State games. Her dedication extended to academics. She was named GSL Scholar Female Athlete of the Year and won first place at the Washington State Science and Engineering Fair.

By the time she arrived at Idaho State, Spink had already developed a reputation for determination and selfless play. She made an immediate impact as a freshman, starting 13-of-26 games and ranking third in the Big Sky in steals. She steadily grew into a team leader, known for her defensive instincts and willingness to make plays that do not always show up on the stat sheet.

“I like doing the things that help my team that aren’t always talked about,” Spink said. “I do a lot of the hard work that nobody sees. My favorite part is being my teammates’ biggest cheerleader and making sure everyone feels supported.”

Spink has also found a home in the culture of Idaho State basketball, and that has helped her stay through the ups and downs of the college game. Athletic Director Pauline Thiros has been a major influence.

“Pauline is great. She’s a great competitor,” Spink said. “She wants to win as much as anyone else wants to win. Seeing how much she cares and how hard she works has been inspiring for me and the whole team.”

Thiros’ energy and commitment, Spink said, makes players want to match her intensity on the court.

“When we go out onto the court, we want to win for her,” Spink said. “That mindset has helped me stick it out here and keep growing with this team.”

On the court, Spink’s defensive instincts define her style. A natural at reading opponents, she often knows where a play is going before it happens. From her sophomore season onward, she has made game-changing defensive plays, whether blocking a shot or taking a charge in the final seconds.

“I like the feeling of helping my team in ways that aren’t always recognized,” she said. “Making a big defensive play can be just as important as scoring a basket.”

Off the court, Spink balances the rigors of collegiate basketball with her studies in mechanical engineering. She was drawn to math and problem-solving and enjoys the challenge of learning.

“I love figuring things out,” Spink said. “Engineering challenges me in a different way, and I enjoy being part of that community as much as I love basketball.”

She finds lessons from basketball carry into the classroom.

“On the court, you have to adjust on the fly, work with different people, push through challenges — that’s the same in engineering,” she said.

Outside of school and athletics, Spink enjoys being outdoors, reading books that stretch her curiosity, and watching shows that help her understand how the world works. She listens to country and Christian music, cheers for the Seahawks, and follows USA teams in soccer and the Olympics.

Spink is also engaged to Hunter Hayes, a former Idaho State football player, whose drive and work ethic she admires.

“He’s a grinder, and I learned a lot from watching him,” Spink said. “We push each other to be our best, on and off the field.”

Setbacks, she said, are never easy, but they are part of growth.

“Setbacks are tough, but they’re part of growth,” she said. “I focus on giving everything I can, no matter the challenge, and learning from it.”

Even as she approaches the end of her collegiate career, Spink remains motivated by the love of competition and the chance to lift her teammates.

“I hope people remember me for my attitude and the energy I bring,” Spink said. “For how I make people feel on and off the court. That’s more important to me than any stat or record.”