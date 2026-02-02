 Photo of the Week: Big wins set up conference advantages as winter playoffs arrive - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Sat

Burley

34

@ Pocatello

55

Girls Basketball

Sat

Preston

63

@ Century

26

Girls Basketball

Sat

Grace

45

@ Cokeville (WY)

48

Boys Basketball

Sat

Butte County

41

@ West Jefferson

63

Boys Basketball

Sat

South Fremont

53

@ Ririe

59

Boys Basketball

Sat

Alturas Prep

25

@ Challis

81

Boys Basketball

Sat

Leadore

49

@ West Jefferson freshman team

54

Boys Basketball

Sat

Watersprings

63

@ Salmon

58

through the lens

Photo of the Week: Big wins set up conference advantages as winter playoffs arrive

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland Woodrow Lowder
Rockland senior Woodrow Lowder hits a 3-pointer during the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ victory over Watersprings on Thursday. Lowder finished with a game-high 22 points. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — The Rockland and American Falls boys’ teams both earned conference advantages with monumental wins last week, while the Firth and Bear Lake girls’ teams secured their conference titles with equally important victories.

Winter sports playoff seasons have arrived, with girls’ district tournament set to start this week. With two weeks left in the boys’ basketball season, games have become more meaningful.

Here are our favorite pictures from last week:

Don’t forget to visit the public Facebook group East Idaho News – Sports and vote for your favorite — here.

Rockland Xavier Parrish
Rockland junior Xavier Parrish gets to the rim during the Bulldogs’ home victory over Watersprings. The showdown featured a pair of title contenders, both of which entered the game undefeated in conference play. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland Mahana Hatch
Rockland freshman Mahana Hatch scores in transition during the Bulldogs’ victory over Watersprings. The Rockland girls finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland Lexi Vawdrey blocks Madison Camri Call
Highland sophomore Alexis Vawdrey blocks Madison senior Camri Call during the Rams’ 49-39 victory Tuesday at Highland High School. Highland opens the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the 6A High Country Conference district tournament. Madison takes the 4-seed. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland Harmony Boyer (3) and Watersprings Laila Ricklefs
Rockland’s Harmony Boyer (3) and Watersprings’ Laila Ricklefs battle for a loose ball during the Bulldogs’ 60-15 win at Rockland High School Thursday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland Reese Ward and Madison Sloane Humpherys
Highland’s Reese Ward and Madison’s Sloane Humpherys race for a loose ball during the Rams’ victory in a preview of Tuesday’s district tournament opener at Highland High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello Abby Lusk
Pocatello senior Abby Lusk scores at the rim during the Thunder’s victory over Burley. Poky won the 5A South East Idaho Conference and will have home-court advantage during the district tournament. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland boys celebrate during a timeout, beating Watersprings
The Rockland bench erupts during a timeout as they pull away from Watersprings Thursday. The Bulldogs currently lead the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference, with a Friday game at Mackay likely to decide the conference. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland Colton Stucki
Highland junior Colton Stucki hits a corner 3 during the Rams’ home victory over Century Friday. The Rams, who lead the 6A High Country Conference, have games this week, against Madison on Wednesday and at Thunder Ridge on Friday. Wins in both games would make Highland the conference champions. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION