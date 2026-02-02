Photo of the Week: Big wins set up conference advantages as winter playoffs arrive - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Rockland and American Falls boys’ teams both earned conference advantages with monumental wins last week, while the Firth and Bear Lake girls’ teams secured their conference titles with equally important victories.

Winter sports playoff seasons have arrived, with girls’ district tournament set to start this week. With two weeks left in the boys’ basketball season, games have become more meaningful.

Here are our favorite pictures from last week:

Rockland junior Xavier Parrish gets to the rim during the Bulldogs’ home victory over Watersprings. The showdown featured a pair of title contenders, both of which entered the game undefeated in conference play. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland freshman Mahana Hatch scores in transition during the Bulldogs’ victory over Watersprings. The Rockland girls finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland sophomore Alexis Vawdrey blocks Madison senior Camri Call during the Rams’ 49-39 victory Tuesday at Highland High School. Highland opens the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the 6A High Country Conference district tournament. Madison takes the 4-seed. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland’s Harmony Boyer (3) and Watersprings’ Laila Ricklefs battle for a loose ball during the Bulldogs’ 60-15 win at Rockland High School Thursday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland’s Reese Ward and Madison’s Sloane Humpherys race for a loose ball during the Rams’ victory in a preview of Tuesday’s district tournament opener at Highland High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello senior Abby Lusk scores at the rim during the Thunder’s victory over Burley. Poky won the 5A South East Idaho Conference and will have home-court advantage during the district tournament. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Rockland bench erupts during a timeout as they pull away from Watersprings Thursday. The Bulldogs currently lead the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference, with a Friday game at Mackay likely to decide the conference. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com