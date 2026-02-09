Photo of the Week: Boys' wrestling takes over Poky High gym - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Ten schools from across the state converged on Pocatello High School Friday and Saturday for the Dick Fleischmann Classic.

The Caldwell Cougars topped the Mountain Home Tigers, 342-302, to win the event’s team title. The host Thunder beat Preston, 65-24, Capitol, 41-39, Canton Ridge, 58-15, and Owyhee, 76-18, but fell to Mountain Home, 40-34, and Caldwell, 56-22.

Here is a list of local athletes who finished the two-event unbeaten:

Pocatello

Apisai Tabaceke

Kaden Bunderson

Max Sasser

Gabriel Archuleta

North Fremont

Bryce Jensen

Ruger Lenz

Carter Stegelmeier

Preston

Peyton Keller

Porter Campbell

Crew Keller

Thunder Ridge

Wyatt Mepin

Read Leavitt

Seth Mann

Century

Malachi Burnham

Aberdeen

Tannon Nelson

Here are some of our favorite photos from the event:

Remember to vote for your favorite on our public Facebook group — here.

All photos by Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com