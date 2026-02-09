 Photo of the Week: Boys' wrestling takes over Poky High gym - East Idaho News
Through the lens

Photo of the Week: Boys’ wrestling takes over Poky High gym

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

boys wrestle
Photo by Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — Ten schools from across the state converged on Pocatello High School Friday and Saturday for the Dick Fleischmann Classic.

The Caldwell Cougars topped the Mountain Home Tigers, 342-302, to win the event’s team title. The host Thunder beat Preston, 65-24, Capitol, 41-39, Canton Ridge, 58-15, and Owyhee, 76-18, but fell to Mountain Home, 40-34, and Caldwell, 56-22.

Here is a list of local athletes who finished the two-event unbeaten:

Pocatello
Apisai Tabaceke
Kaden Bunderson
Max Sasser
Gabriel Archuleta

North Fremont
Bryce Jensen
Ruger Lenz
Carter Stegelmeier

Preston
Peyton Keller
Porter Campbell
Crew Keller

Thunder Ridge
Wyatt Mepin
Read Leavitt
Seth Mann

Century
Malachi Burnham

Aberdeen
Tannon Nelson

Here are some of our favorite photos from the event:

All photos by Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

boys wrestle

boys wrestle

boys wrestle

boys wrestle

boys wrestle

boys wrestle

