Photo of the Week: Boys' wrestling takes over Poky High gym - East Idaho News

Photo of the Week: Boys' wrestling takes over Poky High gym
POCATELLO — Ten schools from across the state converged on Pocatello High School Friday and Saturday for the Dick Fleischmann Classic.
The Caldwell Cougars topped the Mountain Home Tigers, 342-302, to win the event’s team title. The host Thunder beat Preston, 65-24, Capitol, 41-39, Canton Ridge, 58-15, and Owyhee, 76-18, but fell to Mountain Home, 40-34, and Caldwell, 56-22.
Here is a list of local athletes who finished the two-event unbeaten:
Pocatello
Apisai Tabaceke
Kaden Bunderson
Max Sasser
Gabriel Archuleta
North Fremont
Bryce Jensen
Ruger Lenz
Carter Stegelmeier
Preston
Peyton Keller
Porter Campbell
Crew Keller
Thunder Ridge
Wyatt Mepin
Read Leavitt
Seth Mann
Century
Malachi Burnham
Aberdeen
Tannon Nelson
Here are some of our favorite photos from the event:
