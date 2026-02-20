Poky, American Falls claim boys' wrestling district titles - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — With the state wrestling tournament now just a week away, district meets have arrived across the region, and the Pocatello Thunder and American Falls Beavers have claimed boys’ district titles.

With a team score of 267.5, the Thunder topped Preston and Century, hosting the district championship and keeping the trophy at Pocatello High School.

Here are the individual results from the 5A District 5 meet:

98

1st Place – Apisai Tabakece of Pocatello

2nd Place – Malachi Burnham of Century

3rd Place – Camden Dyer of Preston

106

1st Place – Krew Keller of Preston

2nd Place – Noah Jeppsen of Pocatello

3rd Place – Bridger Evans of Century

113

1st Place – Christopher Azcaray of Century

2nd Place – Mateo Edmo of Century

3rd Place – Enoch Allred of Preston

120

1st Place – Porter Campbell of Preston

2nd Place – Austin Andersen of Century

3rd Place – Karstin Morrison of Preston

126

1st Place – Peyton Keller of Preston

2nd Place – Osmyn Colleran of Pocatello

3rd Place – Brycen Lea of Century

132

1st Place – Jayse Weisbeck of Preston

2nd Place – Xander Pippen of Century

3rd Place – Ryker Pyne of Century

138

1st Place – Braydon Price of Pocatello

2nd Place – Landon Conover of Pocatello

3rd Place – Preston Andersen of Century

144

1st Place – Kaden Bunderson of Pocatello

2nd Place – Conner Spaletta of Century

3rd Place – Max Sasser of Pocatello

150

1st Place – Mason Baumgardner of Century

2nd Place – Traidon Price of Pocatello

3rd Place – Ashton Bishop of Pocatello

Century’s Rogan Bomer (purple singlet) battles Preston Hunter in the 215-pound title match at the district meet. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

157

1st Place – Jacob Conover of Pocatello

2nd Place – Wesley Kent of Pocatello

3rd Place – Cooper Jordan of Century

165

1st Place – Jacob Conover of Pocatello

2nd Place – Wesley Kent of Pocatello

3rd Place – Cooper Jordan of Century

175

1st Place – Tanner Miller of Pocatello

2nd Place – Pierce Phillips of Pocatello

3rd Place – Preston Thorpe of Preston

190

1st Place – Dailen Corrigan of Century

2nd Place – Atticus Ashcroft of Preston

3rd Place – AlekXander Callejas of Century

215

1st Place – Rogan Boomer of Century

2nd Place – Hunter Hansen of Preston

3rd Place – Gavin Howe of Century

The American Falls boys’ wrestling team claims the 4A District 5 championship. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

At Marsh Valley High School, the American Falls Beavers claimed the 4A D5 championship, with 14 boys qualifying for next week’s state meet and four more in the hunt for wild-card berths.