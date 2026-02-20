 Poky, American Falls claim boys' wrestling district titles - East Idaho News
Boys' wrestling

Poky, American Falls claim boys’ wrestling district titles

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello boys' wrestling district champs
The Pocatello High School boys’ wrestling team claims the district championship at Wednesday’s meet. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — With the state wrestling tournament now just a week away, district meets have arrived across the region, and the Pocatello Thunder and American Falls Beavers have claimed boys’ district titles.

With a team score of 267.5, the Thunder topped Preston and Century, hosting the district championship and keeping the trophy at Pocatello High School.

Here are the individual results from the 5A District 5 meet:

98
1st Place – Apisai Tabakece of Pocatello
2nd Place – Malachi Burnham of Century
3rd Place – Camden Dyer of Preston

106
1st Place – Krew Keller of Preston
2nd Place – Noah Jeppsen of Pocatello
3rd Place – Bridger Evans of Century

113
1st Place – Christopher Azcaray of Century
2nd Place – Mateo Edmo of Century
3rd Place – Enoch Allred of Preston

120
1st Place – Porter Campbell of Preston
2nd Place – Austin Andersen of Century
3rd Place – Karstin Morrison of Preston

126
1st Place – Peyton Keller of Preston
2nd Place – Osmyn Colleran of Pocatello
3rd Place – Brycen Lea of Century

132
1st Place – Jayse Weisbeck of Preston
2nd Place – Xander Pippen of Century
3rd Place – Ryker Pyne of Century

138
1st Place – Braydon Price of Pocatello
2nd Place – Landon Conover of Pocatello
3rd Place – Preston Andersen of Century

144
1st Place – Kaden Bunderson of Pocatello
2nd Place – Conner Spaletta of Century
3rd Place – Max Sasser of Pocatello

150
1st Place – Mason Baumgardner of Century
2nd Place – Traidon Price of Pocatello
3rd Place – Ashton Bishop of Pocatello

Century Rogan Boomer v Preston Hunter Hansen at district meet 215 pounds
Century’s Rogan Bomer (purple singlet) battles Preston Hunter in the 215-pound title match at the district meet. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

157
1st Place – Jacob Conover of Pocatello
2nd Place – Wesley Kent of Pocatello
3rd Place – Cooper Jordan of Century

165
175
1st Place – Tanner Miller of Pocatello
2nd Place – Pierce Phillips of Pocatello
3rd Place – Preston Thorpe of Preston

190
1st Place – Dailen Corrigan of Century
2nd Place – Atticus Ashcroft of Preston
3rd Place – AlekXander Callejas of Century

215
1st Place – Rogan Boomer of Century
2nd Place – Hunter Hansen of Preston
3rd Place – Gavin Howe of Century

American Falls boys' wrestling champs
The American Falls boys’ wrestling team claims the 4A District 5 championship. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

At Marsh Valley High School, the American Falls Beavers claimed the 4A D5 championship, with 14 boys qualifying for next week’s state meet and four more in the hunt for wild-card berths.

American Falls' Simms battles Snake River's Marshall in the 138-pound title match at the district meet
American Falls’ Simms battles Snake River’s Marshall in the 138-pound title match at the district meet. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

