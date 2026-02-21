Roundup: Championship Saturday and medal games are set - East Idaho News

NAMPA – Blackfoot trailed in the third quarter against Sandpoint in the 5A semifinals, rallied in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough in a 53-50 loss.

The Broncos trailed 41-30 late in the third, but turned things around with their defense. A 3-pointer by Blaklee Ball pulled Blackfoot within 50-47 with with one minute left.

After a steal by Lauren Christiansen, Blackfoot got a free throw from Jaci Capson to pull within 50-48 with 15 seconds left, but Sandpoint hit its free throws to seal the win.

Capson finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Broncos. Oakley Talbot finished with 12 points.

Jordyn Tomco led Sandpoint with 32 points.

Roundups from the tournaments.

6A

Madison 38, Borah 30

The Bobcats advanced to the consolation finals as Mia Walsh scored 12 points and had a eight rebounds in the win.

Madison led by as many as 12 points, and held the Lions to just four points in the first quarter and two points in the third.

Madison (17-10) will play Boise in the consolation final on Saturday. Tip is 10 a.m. at Timberline High.

5A

Bishop Kelly 47, Hillcrest 43 OT

There were nine lead changes and six ties in this one, but it was Bishop Kelly with eight points in overtime to seal the win.

Kaia Kesler scored 25 points and McKenzie Gatluak finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Hillcrest, which ends its season at 15-12.

4A

Sugar-Salem 62, Marsh Valley 32

Top-seed and unbeaten Sugar-Salem led 21-9 after one quarter and didn’t look back.

Tasha Larsen led three Diggers in double figures with 19 points. Kalena Dayley and Brinley Bradshaw each finished with 12 points.

The Diggers ran their win streak to 51 straight and will play Bear Lake for their second consecutive state title on Saturday at 3:50 p.m.

3A

Ririe 49, Kellogg 36

The Bulldogs pulled away with a 21-point third quarter to advance to the consolation final, where they’ll play West Side at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Kuna High.

Enen Jensen led Ririe (17-10) with 21 points and McKall Marsh finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

West Side 53, New Plymouth 50

Bentley Cundick finished with 17 points and five rebounds and Miley Cundick added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates.

West Side will play Ririe in the consolation championship at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Kuna High.

Ambrose 57, Firth 54

Daisha Sorensen finished with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars.

Georgianna Jolley added13 points and nine rebounds.

Firth will play Grangeville in Saturday’s third-place game. Tip is 11:30 a.m.

Malad 73, Grangeville 52

The Dragons jumped out to a 37-19 lead at the half, and put the game away with a 24-point third quarter.

Five players scored in double figures, led by Brynnlee Jones with 19 points, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

Malad finished runner-up last season and will face Ambrose in the championship game at 1:40 on Saturday.

1A

Rockland 54, Kootenai 20

The Bulldogs held Kootenai to just 15% shooting and to just three points in the second half.

Brilee Steidley scored 11 points and Mahana Hatch and Belle Schmidt each scored 10 for Rockland. Schmidt also grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs will face the winner Carey in Saturday’s consolation final. Tip is 10 a.m. at Owyhee High.