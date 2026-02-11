Two former Boise State Broncos celebrate Super Bowl win with Seattle Seahawks - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Two former Boise State football players are Super Bowl champions.

Running back George Holani and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence won Super Bowl LX on Sunday evening as members of the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Holani recorded two carries for six yards as well as a single seven-yard reception in the victory.

On defense, Lawrence recorded two total tackles, one of which was a solo tackle, as well as a pass defended.

It’s the first Super Bowl ring for both players, but one had to wait a lot longer than the other. Holani played at Boise State from 2019 to 2023, helping the Broncos win the Mountain West championship in his freshman and senior years. Across his five years with the program, he recorded 3,569 rushing yards for 26 touchdowns, as well as hauling in 88 receptions for 777 yards and eight touchdowns.

Holani went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, but was quickly signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad as a free agent. He was signed to the Seahawks’ 53-man roster in December 2024 and primarily played the role of RB3 in 2025, recording 27 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown en route to winning a ring.

Lawrence played at Boise State in 2012 and 2013, having spent his redshirt freshman year at Butler Community College in Kansas. The 6-foot-3 defensive end quickly became a pass-rush nightmare for the Broncos and ended his two years in Boise with 120 total tackles, 20 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception in just 23 games.

He declared for the 2014 NFL Draft after his junior year and was selected in the second round, 34th overall, by the Dallas Cowboys. He spent 11 seasons with the Cowboys, during which, despite making the playoffs six times, he never advanced past the divisional round.

Lawrence left the Cowboys following the 2024 season, saying that he believed the organization was incapable of winning a Super Bowl. He signed with the Seahawks as a free agent in March 2025 and was an integral part of Seattle’s defense en route to its Super Bowl victory.

In 2025, at 33 years old, Lawrence recorded 60 total tackles, eight sacks, six forced fumbles — three of which came in the playoffs — and three fumble recoveries.