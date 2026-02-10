Who's headed to the state tournament? District titles and state berths on the line this week - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – State tournament berths are on the line this week as girls basketball district tournaments crown champions.

Both Rigby in 6A and Sugar-Salem in 4A, remain unbeaten heading into district championship rounds.

Ririe is the first team to punch its ticket to the state tournament after beating No. 1 Firth in the 3A District 6 tournament to reach this week’s championship game.

Highland’s Reese Ward and Madison’s Sloane Humpherys race for a loose ball during the regular season. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups.

6A

District 4-5-6 bracket

Two teams from 6A District 4-5-6 earn berths to the state tournament.

Top-seeded and unbeaten Rigby hosts Madison at 7 p.m. on Tuesday with the winner punching its ticket to state.

The loser of Tuesday’s game will face the winner of Tuesday’s Thunder Ridge-Highland game on Thursday for the district’s second state berth.

Rigby rolled over Canyon Ridge 75-18 to open the tournament, while No. 4 seed Madison downed No. 3 Highland 51-49 to advance to the championship game.

5A

District 5 bracket

District 6 bracket

The District 6 championship game is set as top seed Blackfoot and second-seeded Hillcrest meet up on Tuesday at Blackfoot for a berth to the state tournament.

The Broncos (18-4) have been unbeaten in conference play, but Hillcrest (13-9) has been competitive in its two matchups, falling 56-48 and 46-41 in two overtimes.

The loser of that game will play the winner of Tuesday’s Shelley vs. Skyline matchup, with the winner advancing to a state play-in game on Saturday.

In District 5, No. 1 seed and defending state champion Pocatello won its opener over No. 2 Preston, and now waits for the winner of Tuesday’s Preston vs. Century game.

Pocatello (15-7) will host the championship game on Thursday. A potential if-necessary game would be played on Saturday.

Bear Lake junior Halle Wells blocks American Falls senior Mackie Roche during the Bears’ win earlier this season. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.

4A

District 5 bracket

District 6 bracket

Sugar-Salem has won 48 straight games since losing in the District 6 tournament in 2024.

The Diggers (22-0) play for another state berth on Thursday when they host the winner of Tuesday’s South Fremont vs. Teton game.

Teton beat South Fremont 61-43 to open the tournament, but ran into the buzz-saw Diggers in the second round and fell 56-36.

In District 5, it was Bear Lake that advanced to the state championship game last year to face Sugar-Salem.

The top-seeded Bears host No. 2 Marsh Valley on Tuesday for another state berth.

An if-necessary game would be played Thursday.

The runner-up in the district tournament advances to a state play-in game on Saturday.

Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley talks to her team during a gamer earlier this season against Blackfoot. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

3A

District 4-5 bracket

District 6 bracket

Ririe punched its ticket to the 3A state tournament with a 41-37 win over No. 1 Firth on Saturday.

Firth takes on No. 3 North Fremont on Monday at Thunder Ridge High, with the winner earning the Nuclear Conference’s second berth to the state tournament.

The winner of Monday’s North Fremont-Firth game will play Ririe on Thursday to determine the district’s top seed for the state tournament.

Both teams in the final advance to the state tournament.

Malad is the top seed in the District 4-5 tournament and hosts No. 2 Aberdeen on Monday for a berth in the state tournament.

The loser of that game plays the winner of Monday’s Declo vs. West Side game on Thursday for the district’s second berth to state.

Malad (20-2) is the returning state runner-up.

2A

District 5-6 bracket

No. 2 Grace and No. 3 Alturas Prep play on Monday at Aberdeen High, with the winner taking on top-seeded Butte County on Thursday in the District 5-6 championship game.

An if-necessary game would be played Saturday.

The Pirates beat Grace 60-26 earlier in the district tournament.

Butte County (16-5) won the consolation trophy at last year’s state tournament.

1A

District 5-6 bracket

No. 1 seed Mackay and No. 3 Leadore face off for the District 5-6 tournament title Thursday at Ririe High.

The loser will play whichever team comes through the backside of the bracket on Saturday for the district’s second state berth.

Taylor’s Crossing is at Rockland and Grace Lutheran is at Challis on Tuesday.

The winner of those two games play on Thursday at Ririe High, with the winner advancing to play Saturday for the state berth.

