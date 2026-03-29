Around the Horn: Highland offense erupts against Centennial, Salmon tops West Jefferson - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Highland Rams outscored Centennial by 25 runs in a doubleheader sweep, ending a three-game slide.

Eastern Idaho also played host to a pair of conference showdowns, with Wendell (7-1, 2-0) beating Soda Springs (0-2, 0-1) and Salmon (3-3-1, 1-1) topping West Jefferson (0-2, 0-1).

Here is some of the action you missed Saturday.

West Jefferson @ Salmon

Senior Abby Jackson starred for the Savages, tossing a 5-inning three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts, while hammering a three-run homer in the first inning to open the scoring in a 10-0 Salmon victory.

Centennial @ Highland

The Rams (7-3, 0-0) pushed 20 runs across in game of a doubleheader, led by senior Reece Bybee, who went 3-for-3, including a homer, with four runs scored and four RBIs.

Every Highland starter collected at least one hit in the 20-5 win.

Sophomore Molli Broadhead took over the production in a 7-2 game-two victory, going 4-for-4 with one run and one RBI.

Bear Lake @ South Fremont

The Bears and Cougars split a doubleheader, with Bear Lake taking game one 17-6 and South Fremont bouncing back with an 11-10 victory in game two.

Freshman Brielle Romrell was hugely productive, going 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs. Senior Bentley Price added four hits, and senior Lindsay Fisher also homered.

Seniors Kambria Romrell and Peyten Crockett homered for the Bears in game two, but that wasn’t enough to counter South Fremont senior Elayne LeCheminant, who went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and six RBIs. Junior Sailee Kerbs added a three-run homer for what proved to be South Fremont’s winning runs.