Around the Horn: Skyline with the sweep, Rigby's offense remains hot - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – It was a high-scoring Monday around east Idaho softball fields.

Skyline put up 22 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Wood River and Rigby scored 20 runs against Idaho Falls.

Skyline 11, Wood River 2

Traeley Schwartz finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Bella Jensen also knocked in a pair of runs in the Grizzlies’ win.

Mikayela Lopez struck out 13 to earn the win and also finished with three RBIs.

Skyline 11, Wood River 9

Skyline overcame an 8-2 deficit as Brylee Scott hit a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth.

Scott finished with four RBIs and two doubles for the Grizzlies (7-2).

Bear Lake 15, Soda Springs 5

Brielle Romrell finished 3 for 4 with two triples, two runs, and five RBIs to lead the Bears (9-3).

Lindsay Fisher picked up the win, striking out 10 in five innings.

McKartie Green had two RBIs and Laryan Dilworth homered for Soda Springs (0-3).

Firth 22, Declo 12

The teams combined for 25 hits, but it was Firth on the scoreboard early with 15 runs through two innings.

Shortstop Meg Leslie hit two triples and finished with four RBIs for the Cougars (3-7).

South Fremont 17, American Falls 2

The Cougars scored 11 runs in the first inning and finished with eight extra-base hits in four innings.

Elayne LeCheminant had two doubles and a homer to finish with four RBIs, and Marley Miller hit two triples and had four RBIs.

Izzy Wynn also homered for South Fremont (5-6), which has won four of its past five games.

Rigby 20, Idaho Falls 6

Idaho Falls lead early, but the Trojans finished strong.

Rigby put up 11 runs in the fifth and sixth innings and finished with 24 hits to win its sixth-straight game.

Ali Good, Kayla Dean, Maggie Stowell and Paige Ringel all homered for Rigby (6-1).

Olivia Cordon homered for Idaho Falls (3-6).