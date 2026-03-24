 Bowman's perfecto leads Bonneville Bees to perfect week - East Idaho News
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Buck's Bags Spring Classic

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Athlete of the week

Bowman’s perfecto leads Bonneville Bees to perfect week

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Bonneville Brock Bowman
Bonneville High School senior Brock Bowman pitches against the Twin Falls Bruins at last year’s state tournament. Bowman and the Bees are in search of back-to-back state titles, and currently boast a 5-2 record. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
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IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville senior Brock Bowman retired all 15 batters he faced in a shortened perfect game Thursday, leading the Bees to victory over Capital at the Buck’s Bags Spring Classic.

Bowman struck out 10 and went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored at the dish, as Bonneville grabbed an 11-0 mercy-rule win on Thursday.

The Bees finished the Buck’s Bags tournament with a 4-0 record, outscoring their opponents by a combined 22 runs (33 to 11). They were led all week by Bowman, who finished the tournament with a .333 batting average (4-for-12) with five RBIs, four runs scored and one stolen base.

When Bonneville needed him most — after the perfect game to open the tournament — Bowman was at his best. In a 4-3 victory over Willamette on Friday, the senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. And in a 3-2 tournament-closing victory over Ridgevue on Saturday, he singled, stole a base and scored a run, while also returning to the mound and tossing one hitless inning.

In his two appearances on the bump, Bowman tossed 6 scoreless innings, allowing one walk and striking out 12.

The Bees are back at Bonneville Thursday, opening conference play with a home game against Shelley (7-2).

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