Bowman's perfecto leads Bonneville Bees to perfect week - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville senior Brock Bowman retired all 15 batters he faced in a shortened perfect game Thursday, leading the Bees to victory over Capital at the Buck’s Bags Spring Classic.

Bowman struck out 10 and went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored at the dish, as Bonneville grabbed an 11-0 mercy-rule win on Thursday.

The Bees finished the Buck’s Bags tournament with a 4-0 record, outscoring their opponents by a combined 22 runs (33 to 11). They were led all week by Bowman, who finished the tournament with a .333 batting average (4-for-12) with five RBIs, four runs scored and one stolen base.

When Bonneville needed him most — after the perfect game to open the tournament — Bowman was at his best. In a 4-3 victory over Willamette on Friday, the senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. And in a 3-2 tournament-closing victory over Ridgevue on Saturday, he singled, stole a base and scored a run, while also returning to the mound and tossing one hitless inning.

In his two appearances on the bump, Bowman tossed 6 scoreless innings, allowing one walk and striking out 12.

The Bees are back at Bonneville Thursday, opening conference play with a home game against Shelley (7-2).