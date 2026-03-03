Legacy sealed: American Falls' Nate Gugelman II wins a rare fourth state championship - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS – Nate Gugelman II didn’t become a four-time state champion by accident.

There was no luck involved for the American Falls wrestler.

It was a calculated plan that emerged after he won a state title as a freshman.

“I knew I had to work hard,” he said.

That hard work paid off as Gugelman II won his fourth state title this past weekend in Nampa.

As he lifted his hand to the sky with four fingers raised following a 9-1 win over Weiser’s Klete Cook, Gugelman noted there was some relief.

He didn’t wrestle his best match, but it was enough to finish a legacy that puts him among elite Idaho wrestlers with four titles.

The East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week said he had plenty of motivation on his way to a fourth title.

He suffered a rare loss this season at the Tiger-Grizz tournament and had to bounce back. It was just the fourth loss of his high school career. Gugelman II said it might have been a good thing since it forced him to refocus.

He finished the season 49-1.

Gugelman II said he also wanted to set a good example for the younger elementary wrestlers he helps coach, some of whom were in attendance for Saturday’s championship match.

Overall, eastern Idaho celebrated 24 individual boys state champions and six girls champions, so the contenders for Athlete of the Week were many. But only one finished as a four-time champion.

Next up, Gugleman II has already signed to wrestler at Division I Utah Valley