 Photo of the Week: Winter sports season ends with 7 more trophies coming east - East Idaho News
Boys Basketball

Sat

Carey

35

Watersprings

57

1A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Sat

Columbia

58

Preston

47

5A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Sat

Highland

53

Centennial

60

6A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Sat

New Plymouth

60

Ririe

64

3A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Sat

Grace

53

Murtaugh

51

2A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Sat

Filer

54

Marsh Valley

57

4A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Sat

Garden Valley

67

Rockland

70

1A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Sat

Soda Springs

58

Firth

43

3A state tournament

Through the lens

Photo of the Week: Winter sports season ends with 7 more trophies coming east

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland Woodrow Lowder Isaac Held Ethan Permann
The Rockland Bulldogs accept their banner and trophy after beating Garden Valley in the 1A boys’ basketball state championship game. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — The high school winter sports season has come to an end, with seven local boys’ basketball teams collecting trophies.

RELATED | Basketball Whip-Around: Local teams win 7 trophies across 4 divisions

Only three teams per division — 18 in total — get to finish their season with a win at the state tournament, and eastern Idaho schools accounted for nearly half of those wins.

While that was going on, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings continued to work toward another playoff push and a possible Dineen Cup.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the week that was in local sports.

Rockland Zach Permann defense
Rockland High School junior Zach Permann (0) defends Garden Valley’s Maxon Yearsley. Yearsley scored 15 points in the first quarter of the 1A championship game, but just four after the Bulldogs switched Permann on to him. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Ririe Thomas Henderson
Ririe senior Thomas Henderson (3) spins to the cup during the Bulldogs’ semifinal loss to eventual state champion St. Maries. Henderson and the Bulldogs battled back following a rough first half, giving themselves a chance for an upset. Ririe came back Saturday to beat New Plymouth in the 3A third-place game. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Marsh Valley Tate Whitworth
Marsh Valley senior Tate Whitworth fires a 3-pointer during the Eagles’ loss to Snake River in the first round of the 4A tournament. Marsh Valley rebounded to beat Homedale then Filer, claiming the consolation trophy. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

RELATED | Marsh Valley Eagles led by 9 seniors with a special bond

Watersprings boys basketball
Watersprings head coach Evan Bindenagel draws up a play to create a game-tying shot for the Warriors during their semifinal loss to Garden Valley. Watersprings lost the game, but came back the next day to beat Carey and claim the 1A third-place trophy. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Bonneville boys basketball
Bonneville head coach Cortland Hengel inspires his team during a fourth-quarter timeout in a round-one loss to Preston. The Bees trailed by as much 33 before outscoring Preston 28-9 in the fourth quarter to make the game competitive. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Spud Kings Daniel DJ Macleish
Spud Kings defenseman DJ Macleish scores a power-play goal during Idaho Falls’ 5-0 victory over the Casper Warbirds. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Spud Kings Devin Degenstein
Spud Kings goalie Devin Degenstein makes a stick save during Idaho Falls’ 2-1 victory over the Utah Outliers. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

