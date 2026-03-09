Photo of the Week: Winter sports season ends with 7 more trophies coming east - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The high school winter sports season has come to an end, with seven local boys’ basketball teams collecting trophies.

Only three teams per division — 18 in total — get to finish their season with a win at the state tournament, and eastern Idaho schools accounted for nearly half of those wins.

While that was going on, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings continued to work toward another playoff push and a possible Dineen Cup.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the week that was in local sports.

Rockland High School junior Zach Permann (0) defends Garden Valley’s Maxon Yearsley. Yearsley scored 15 points in the first quarter of the 1A championship game, but just four after the Bulldogs switched Permann on to him. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Ririe senior Thomas Henderson (3) spins to the cup during the Bulldogs’ semifinal loss to eventual state champion St. Maries. Henderson and the Bulldogs battled back following a rough first half, giving themselves a chance for an upset. Ririe came back Saturday to beat New Plymouth in the 3A third-place game. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Marsh Valley senior Tate Whitworth fires a 3-pointer during the Eagles’ loss to Snake River in the first round of the 4A tournament. Marsh Valley rebounded to beat Homedale then Filer, claiming the consolation trophy. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Watersprings head coach Evan Bindenagel draws up a play to create a game-tying shot for the Warriors during their semifinal loss to Garden Valley. Watersprings lost the game, but came back the next day to beat Carey and claim the 1A third-place trophy. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Bonneville head coach Cortland Hengel inspires his team during a fourth-quarter timeout in a round-one loss to Preston. The Bees trailed by as much 33 before outscoring Preston 28-9 in the fourth quarter to make the game competitive. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Spud Kings defenseman DJ Macleish scores a power-play goal during Idaho Falls’ 5-0 victory over the Casper Warbirds. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com