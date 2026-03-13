Quartet of Grizzlies earn All-Tourney honors to go with consolation trophy - East Idaho News

Quartet of Grizzlies earn All-Tourney honors to go with consolation trophyPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Grace Grizzlies won the consolation trophy at last week’s 2A Boys Basketball State Championships, their second trophy in as many years.
Grace has now won four trophies in the last five years, and seven over the last 10 years.
Along with the continuation of team success, four Grizzlies have been honored for their individual performances as All-Tournament selections.
Here are the full 2A All-Tournament teams, selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Sven Alskog and Glenn Jones, who provided play-by-play and color commentary of the 2A tournament.
Tournament MVP
Tyson Charley, Lakeside
20.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.7 SPG, 1.0 BPG
Defensive MVP
Patrick Schlader, Prairie
17.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG
6th-Man Award
Carter Mecham, Grace, so.
9.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.3 SPG
1st-Team
Teagan Brown, Lakeside
Hallah Peone, Lakeside
Ralli Roetciscoender, Kendrick
Broxton Widmier, Murtaugh
Nate Forsmann, Prairie
2nd-Team
Bodee Smith, Grace, sr.
Parker Yost, Grace, sr.
Maddox Kirkland, Kendrick
Nathan Tweit, Kendrick
Logan Ellis, North Star Charter
3rd-Team
Gavin Draper, Grace, sr.
Hudson Kirkland, Kendrick
McCoy Jensen, Murtaugh
Riley Shears, Prairie
Liam Aquiso, Rimrock
Reese Balls, Valley