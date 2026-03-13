Quartet of Grizzlies earn All-Tourney honors to go with consolation trophy - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Grace Grizzlies won the consolation trophy at last week’s 2A Boys Basketball State Championships, their second trophy in as many years.

Grace has now won four trophies in the last five years, and seven over the last 10 years.

Along with the continuation of team success, four Grizzlies have been honored for their individual performances as All-Tournament selections.

Here are the full 2A All-Tournament teams, selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Sven Alskog and Glenn Jones, who provided play-by-play and color commentary of the 2A tournament.

Tournament MVP

Tyson Charley, Lakeside

20.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.7 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Defensive MVP

Patrick Schlader, Prairie

17.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG

6th-Man Award

Carter Mecham, Grace, so.

9.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.3 SPG

1st-Team

Teagan Brown, Lakeside

Hallah Peone, Lakeside

Ralli Roetciscoender, Kendrick

Broxton Widmier, Murtaugh

Nate Forsmann, Prairie

2nd-Team

Bodee Smith, Grace, sr.

Parker Yost, Grace, sr.

Maddox Kirkland, Kendrick

Nathan Tweit, Kendrick

Logan Ellis, North Star Charter

3rd-Team

Gavin Draper, Grace, sr.

Hudson Kirkland, Kendrick

McCoy Jensen, Murtaugh

Riley Shears, Prairie

Liam Aquiso, Rimrock

Reese Balls, Valley