Rigby's Kinzley Larsen, Todd Barber, Lauren Burnside, top 6A District 4-5-6 honors - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Conference champion Rigby took top honors in the 6A District 4-5-6 All-Conference girls basketball selections released on Friday.
Guard Kinzley Larsen of Rigby was named Player of the Year for the second straight year after leading the team with 15.7 points and 2.1 steals.
Todd Barber was named Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to a fourth-straight district title and a third-place finish at the 6A state tournament.
6A District 4-5-6 Girls Basketball All-Conference
Note: Players selected by conference coaches.
Player of the Year: Kinzley Larsen, Rigby, sr.
Coach of the Year: Todd Barber, Rigby
FIRST TEAM
Mia Walsh, Madison, sr.
Mylee Stucki, Highland, fr
Lauren Burnside, Rigby, sr.
Camry Call, Madison, sr.
Brinley Larsen, Rigby, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Nevaeh Davenport, Thunder Ridge, sr.
Allie Nielson, Thunder Ridge, jr.
Kayla Kunz, Thunder Ridge, so.
Bailey Barber, Rigby, sr.
Tory Parker, Madison, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Peyton Pieper, Highland, jr.
Reese Ward, Highland, jr.
Aspen Boice, Madison, sr.
Ella Stokes, Canyon Ridge, so.
Macey Stokes, Thunder Ridge, jr.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Lauren Burnside, Rigby, sr.
6th MAN OF THE YEAR
Breleigh Youngstrom, Rigby, jr.
Brodie Spencer, Madison, sr.