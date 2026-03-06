Rigby's Kinzley Larsen, Todd Barber, Lauren Burnside, top 6A District 4-5-6 honors - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Conference champion Rigby took top honors in the 6A District 4-5-6 All-Conference girls basketball selections released on Friday.

Guard Kinzley Larsen of Rigby was named Player of the Year for the second straight year after leading the team with 15.7 points and 2.1 steals.

Todd Barber was named Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to a fourth-straight district title and a third-place finish at the 6A state tournament.

6A District 4-5-6 Girls Basketball All-Conference

Note: Players selected by conference coaches.

Player of the Year: Kinzley Larsen, Rigby, sr.

Coach of the Year: Todd Barber, Rigby

FIRST TEAM

Mia Walsh, Madison, sr.

Mylee Stucki, Highland, fr

Lauren Burnside, Rigby, sr.

Camry Call, Madison, sr.

Brinley Larsen, Rigby, jr.

SECOND TEAM

Nevaeh Davenport, Thunder Ridge, sr.

Allie Nielson, Thunder Ridge, jr.

Kayla Kunz, Thunder Ridge, so.

Bailey Barber, Rigby, sr.

Tory Parker, Madison, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Peyton Pieper, Highland, jr.

Reese Ward, Highland, jr.

Aspen Boice, Madison, sr.

Ella Stokes, Canyon Ridge, so.

Macey Stokes, Thunder Ridge, jr.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Lauren Burnside, Rigby, sr.

6th MAN OF THE YEAR

Breleigh Youngstrom, Rigby, jr.

Brodie Spencer, Madison, sr.