 Rigby's Kinzley Larsen, Todd Barber, Lauren Burnside, top 6A District 4-5-6 honors - East Idaho News
Boys Basketball

Thu

Soda Springs

52

Wendell

61

3A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Thu

Coeur du Christ

38

Watersprings

58

1A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Thu

Bonneville

64

Preston

76

5A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Thu

Marsh Valley

56

Snake River

58

4A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Thu

Firth

40

Ririe

52

3A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Thu

Highland

51

Kuna

47

6A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Thu

Filer

36

Teton

63

4A state tournament

Boys Basketball

Thu

Dietrich

33

Rockland

69

1A state tournament

prep girls basketball

Rigby’s Kinzley Larsen, Todd Barber, Lauren Burnside, top 6A District 4-5-6 honors

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby senior guard Kinzley Larsen was named conference Player of the Year. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.
Rigby senior guard Kinzley Larsen was named conference Player of the Year. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO – Conference champion Rigby took top honors in the 6A District 4-5-6 All-Conference girls basketball selections released on Friday.

Guard Kinzley Larsen of Rigby was named Player of the Year for the second straight year after leading the team with 15.7 points and 2.1 steals.

Todd Barber was named Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to a fourth-straight district title and a third-place finish at the 6A state tournament.

6A District 4-5-6 Girls Basketball All-Conference

Note: Players selected by conference coaches.

Player of the Year: Kinzley Larsen, Rigby, sr.

Coach of the Year: Todd Barber, Rigby

FIRST TEAM
Mia Walsh, Madison, sr.
Mylee Stucki, Highland, fr
Lauren Burnside, Rigby, sr.
Camry Call, Madison, sr.
Brinley Larsen, Rigby, jr.

SECOND TEAM
Nevaeh Davenport, Thunder Ridge, sr.
Allie Nielson, Thunder Ridge, jr.
Kayla Kunz, Thunder Ridge, so.
Bailey Barber, Rigby, sr.
Tory Parker, Madison, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION
Peyton Pieper, Highland, jr.
Reese Ward, Highland, jr.
Aspen Boice, Madison, sr.
Ella Stokes, Canyon Ridge, so.
Macey Stokes, Thunder Ridge, jr.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Lauren Burnside, Rigby, sr.

6th MAN OF THE YEAR
Breleigh Youngstrom, Rigby, jr.
Brodie Spencer, Madison, sr.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION