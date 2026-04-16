Around the Horn: 5A race heats up, Preston starts another win streak, and Malad gets a combined no-no - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — There were three good matchups between 5A District 6 teams on Wednesday, and a combined no-hitter from Malad to highlight the day.

Here’s the area roundup for Wednesday.

Blackfoot 10, Skyline 2

The Broncos’ Traylee Reid struck out six and gave up two earned runs in the complete-game win.

Reid also homered, along with Emma McGuire and Keslyn Reid for the Broncos (11-6. 3-2).

Calla Jensen homered for Skyline (11-6, 2-3).

Hillcrest 13, Bonneville 9

The 5A District 6 standings just got a lot tighter as the Knights downed the front-running Bees.

Hillcrest (10-8, 3-3) pulled within a game of the Bees, with Shelley and Blackfoot also in the race for the top spot.

Mya Weatherly and Savannah Johnson homered for the Knights (10-8, 3-3) and Marki Chilton drove in three runs.

Addy Brown had three RBIs for Bonneville (11-5, 4-2), which had a five-game win streak snapped.

Bear Lake 13, Snake River 3

The Bears put up six runs in the first inning and made it stand up.

Lindsay Fisher had two doubles and finished with four RBIs for Bear Lake (11-4, 4-1). She also picked up the win, giving up one earned run in six innings.

Brynlee Haderlie and Mailee Nash each had doubles for the Panthers (3-13, 0-6).

With the win, the Bears remain a game behind Preston in the conference standings.

Declo 16, West Side 6

Declo put up 16 hits and scored in all four innings for the conference win.

Natalie Jensen had two RBIs for the Pirates (4-7, 1-3).

Sophia Rasmussen homered and Alayna Wageman had four RBIs for Declo (5-10, 2-1).

Malad 15, Soda Springs 0

Liddia Gonzalez (2.0 innings) and Sarah Toone (2.0 innings) combined on a four-inning no-hitter for the Dragons.

Logan Maroney homered for Malad (10-2, 3-0) and finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Soda Springs dropped to 3-7-1, 0-4.

Preston 11, American Falls 8

Preston held off a late rally by American Falls, which scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but would get no closer.

Sasha Haslam finished 4 for 4 and Brielle Biggs knocked in a pair of runs for Preston (14-1, 5-0).

McKenna Schutte and Kensey McHargue each had three hits for American Falls (8-8, 3-3).

Shelley 14, Idaho Falls 10

The Russets scored nine runs in the fourth and then had to hold off the Tigers, who scored five in the top of the seventh.

Audrey Wattenbarger, Macey Winder and Sarah Kidman each homered for Shelley (8-4, 3-2).

Olivia Cordon finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and run for Idaho Falls (5-11, 1-4).