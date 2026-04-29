Around the Horn: Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Preston all win district tourney home games - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — District tournaments continued Tuesday with local 5A teams taking center stage.

In District 6 action, Blackfoot eliminated Shelley and Idaho Falls eliminated Skyline. In District 5 play, Preston walked off Century to claim a spot in the district championship round.

Here is what happened Tuesday on diamonds across eastern Idaho:

Shelley @ Blackfoot

The Broncos (10-9, 6-4) got big days from their three-, four- and five-hitters in a 16-5 5-inning mercy-rule victory over the Russets (9-14, 0-10) in the 5A District 6 tournament play-in round.

Seniors Griffin Ross, Conner Cannon and Jason Williams combined for five hits, six runs scored and 11 RBIs out of the heart of the Blackfoot order, with Ross and Cannon both homering.

With the win, 3-seed Blackfoot advances to take on 2-seed Hillcrest (16-6-2, 7-3) Wednesday at Hillcrest High School. Wednesday’s winner advances to the district championship game, with the loser eliminated from the playoffs.

Skyline @ Idaho Falls

The Tigers (13-10-1, 4-6) won the other 5A D6 play-in game, beating the Grizzlies (12-13, 4-6) 8-7 on a walk-off walk.

Idaho Falls took an early lead, and held that advantage until the seventh, when Skyline scored five to tie the score at 7-7. It took three hits, two walks, one hit batsman and a sacrifice fly for the Grizz to knot things. It took much less for the Tigers to get one run back in the bottom of the seventh.

After back-to-back one-out walks, Skyline coaxed a fielder’s choice grounder, putting runners on the corners with two down. Skyline then intentionally walked Nelson Kunz to load the bases. Sophomore Beckham Johnson made that decision hurt, drawing a four-pitch walk to send in the winning run.

Sophomore Treygan Riedle and junior Will Thompson collected two hits apiece for Idaho Falls. Senior Luke Yorgason drove in two runs to lead the Tigers.

With the win, No. 4 Idaho Falls advances to take on conference-champion and reigning state champion Bonneville (18-4, 9-1) in a Wednesday win-or-go-home game at Bonneville High School.

Century @ Preston

Preston (12-9-1, 4-2) defended the home-field advantage it earned by winning the conference championship, beating the Diamondbacks (3-18, 1-5) 10-9 on a walk-off wild pitch.

Senior Levi Despain made the start for the home nine, holding Century to five unearned runs on five hits and four walks across his 5 innings pitched. He struck out four and helped his own cause with the bat, driving in three runs.

Senior Conner Thomson and junior Ezra Benevidez each homered in the win.

Century, who beat Pocatello on Monday to earn a spot in Tuesday’s game, scored four times against junior reliever Aidyn Thomson to take a 9-8 lead in the top of the sixth.

Preston wasted a lead-off walk in the bottom of the sixth and went into the seventh still trailing. Senior Janson Hollingsworth led off the final inning with a triple, then scored the game-winning run on a passed ball following two intentional walks.

Pocatello will host Century again on Wednesday for the right to battle Preston in the district tournament championship. While Preston needs just one more win to claim the district title and its lone spot in the state regional tournament, Wednesday’s winner will need to beat the conference champs twice, on Thursday and Friday.