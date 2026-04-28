Around the Horn: Bonneville's Longhurst continues to be a force in the circle, shutting down Shelley in a conference matchup - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – It was another big game for Bonneville ace Gracie Longhurst, who struck out 12 as the Bees shut out Shelley in a 5A District 6 matchup.

Teton’s Jimmi Williamson was also strong in the circle with a Mountain Rivers Conference win over Sugar-Salem.

Here’s Monday’s action as the last week of the regular season gets underway.

Bonneville 7, Shelley 0

Gracie Longhurst struck out 12 and gave up just one hit in six shut out innings.

Alyvia Rudd finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Addy Brown also knocked in two runs for the Bees (14-6, 6-2), who maintained their lead atop the 5A District 6 standings.

The Russets dropped to 10-7, 3-5.

American Falls 9, Marsh Valley 5

Alexis Aguirre knocked in three runs and Mckenzie Mendez finished 3 for 4 for the Beavers (12-11, 4-4).

Hailey Kress hit two doubles.

Mckelle East homered for Marsh Valley (3-16, 0-8).

Malad 17, Firth 2

The Dragons scored seven runs in the first and put the game away with eight in the fourth inning.

Harlee Maddox, Aubrey Shulz and Liddia Gonzalez each had two RBIs, and Karlee Blaisdell finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Aspen Bingham hit a grand slam in the first inning for Malad (16-4), and Gonzalez did not allow a hit in four innings.

Firth dropped to 8-14.

South Fremont 12, Snake River 6

The Cougars pulled away with four runs in the top of the seventh.

The top of the order proved a hard out as Leah Lehmann finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a homer, Elayne LeCheminant finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two doubles, and Charly Stoddard finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two doubles for South Fremont (11-11).

Annie Polatis was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Panthers (3-16).

Teton 12, Sugar-Salem 2

Jimmi Williamson struck out 10 in the complete-game win for the Timberwolves (6-9, 2-1).

Kara Webster doubled and homered, and Kapri Eiden finished 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.

Emery Green doubled and Kambry Bartholick hit a triple for the Diggers (8-10, 1-3).