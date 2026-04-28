Around the Horn: Highland, Thunder Ridge advance in 6A tourney; Teton advances in 4A, Century upsets Poky - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — More district tournaments got started Monday, including in the 6A 4-5-6 district, where Thunder Ridge upset conference champion Rigby in sweeping fashion.

Highland also swept its way into the district championship round, while Teton finished a series victory over Sugar-Salem. And Century ended a six-game slide with a road victory over Pocatello, advancing into a second-round matchup with Preston.

Here is what happened Monday on diamonds across eastern Idaho:

6A

Madison @ Highland, doubleheader

The No. 2-seeded Rams (15-11, 8-4) took both ends of a doubleheader from the 3-seed Bobcats (11-14, 6-6), eliminating Madison from the playoffs.

Sophomore Ty Dixon led the way from Highland in game one, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Junior Kai Jones also collected a hit and an RBI, helping the Rams squeeze out a 7-6 victory.

Jones got the start in game two, holding Madison to two hits in a 5-inning complete-game shutout, striking out eight. Seniors Marshall Glenn, Cooper Colonel, Max Liday and Nash Randall, who earned the decision in game one, all got their bats going in game two, each driving in multiple runs.

Highland advances into the district championship, where they will face No. 4 Thunder Ridge, who knocked out conference champion Rigby in a Monday doubleheader.

Thunder Ridge @ Rigby

The Titans (12-13-2, 3-9) took two games from the conference-champion Trojans (15-11, 1-1) at Rigby High School, claiming the best-of-three set.

It took extra innings to decide game one, but dominant pitching led the way for Thunder Ridge in a 3-2 9-inning win.

Senior Adler Stone got the start and gave his team 6 innings of five-hit, two-run ball before handing things off to sophomore Braedyn Pike. Pike went the rest of the way, striking out one in 3 innings of hitless work to earn the decision.

Pike slammed the door with a perfect ninth, including his only strikeout of the day, after senior Kutter Lish gave Thunder Ridge the lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth.

The Titans did things a bit differently in game two, hammering out 10 hits in a 12-5 victory.

Lish and sophomore Connor Birch knocked in two runs apiece to lead the way.

The Titans and Rams will play a best-of-three series to decide the district champion, who will host a state tournament regional round. The loser will also earn a regional bid, but will have to travel.

Highland will host the first two games of the series Friday. If necessary, a third and deciding game will be played Saturday.

5A

Century @ Pocatello

The No. 3 Diamondbacks (3-17, 1-5) took down No. 2 Pocatello (13-12, 4-2) 4-1, behind a strong showing from sophomore starter Teague Wheatley.

Wheatley went all 7 innings, holding the Thunder to four hits and one run while striking out a pair. He also got it done in the box, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Senior Daeton Poulson drove in a pair of runs to provide the difference in the game.

Pocatello senior Colter Wheatley steals second during the Thunder’s loss to Century Monday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Century will be on the road Tuesday, taking on conference-champion Preston (11-9-1, 4-2). The winner will advance into the district championship round to play for its only state berth. The loser will face Poky on Wednesday at the higher seed, either Pocatello or Preston.

District 6

The 5A D6 tournament kicks off Tuesday with a pair of play-in elimination games. No. 6 Shelley (9-12, 0-10) will be at No. 3 Blackfoot (8-9-1, 6-4), and No. 5 Skyline (12-12, 4-6) will be at No. 4 Idaho Falls (11-11-1, 4-6).

4A

Sugar-Salem @ Teton

The Timberwolves (11-9, 2-2) eliminated the reigning state champion Diggers (7-15, 1-3) Monday, taking the rubber match of a three-game series, 3-2, after splitting two on Saturday.

Teton got an outstanding effort from senior captain Luke Nelson, who struck out 12 and allowed just one earned run in a complete-game effort, scattering four hits, out-dueling Digger starter Wyatt Telford, who allowed three runs on four hits. For good measure, Nelson drove in a pair at the dish.

The Timberwolves advance to take on the conference-champion Cougars (17-6, 3-1) in a best-of-three series beginning Friday at South Fremont.

4A District 5

The 4A D5 tournament will begin Thursday at Marsh Valley High School, when the conference-champion Eagles face No. 4 American Falls and No. 2 Snake River faces No. 3 Bear Lake.

3A

Malad @ Soda Springs

The Dragons (17-4, 5-0) went on the road to beat the Cardinals (6-11, 0-5) 13-2, putting the finishing touches on both teams’ regular season.

Malad was once again led by junior Dawsyn Peterson, who homered and drove in five runs to back a solid start from Brooks Blaisdell. Blaisdell held Soda Springs to four hits and two unearned runs in a 6-inning complete game.

The 3A D4-5 tournament begins Wednesday at Canyon Ridge High School, with No. 4 Lighthouse facing No. 5 Soda Springs.

The 3A D6 tournament picks back up Wednesday at North Fremont High School with No. 5 West Jefferson facing No. 4 Challis-Mackay in an elimination game.